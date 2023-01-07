Despite Tensions, Israeli Delegation to Visit UAE to Ready Regional Summit

Despite recent tensions between the United Arab Emirates and Israel, a delegation of senior Israeli officials is planned to visit Abu Dhabi on Sunday to prepare for the next meeting of the Negev Summit of Middle Eastern states, set to be held in Morocco.

The UAE, a member of the United Nations Security Council, has requested at the behest of the Palestinian Authority and Jordan that the council convene to discuss the status quo on the Temple Mount. The request followed National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir's visit to the holy site on Tuesday, which drew international outcry.

The Negev Summit, which was held for the first time in Israel's Sde Boker in March, was a meeting between foreign ministers of Israel, the UAE, Bahrain, Egypt, Morocco and the United States. It aims to turn the agreements of the Abraham Accords into joint initiatives for the countries involved.

During the previous summit, the ministers agreed that it should become an annual event, and formed joint working groups on regional security, energy, education and tolerance, food and water security and tourism.

The delegation to Abu Dhabi is expected to include the director general of the Foreign Ministry, Alon Ushpiz, as well as the directors general of the agriculture, health, intelligence, tourism, energy, education and finance ministries. National Security Council and Water Authority representatives are also expected to join them.

During their meetings this week, members of the different groups from the forum's representative countries will work on the collaborations that will be presented at the summit in Morocco. At the same time, Ushpiz is expected to meet with his counterparts from other countries and hold the third meeting of the forum's steering committee.