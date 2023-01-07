‘There’s No Way Back’: The Israeli Families Traveling the World for Months at a Time

I sat at the edge of the big wood porch and gazed at the Rhodope Mountains. It was a lovely, quiet night in rural Bulgaria; only a spectacular summer thunderstorm shattered the silence. The sky was star-strewn, daunting sprays of lightning lit up the forested ridge. Suddenly I was struck by the sort of thoughts I hadn’t had since my 20s, and entered a Natan Alterman state of mind. About how the world is large. About how there is still time and there are still so many places I haven’t been to and that there’s a chance I might yet see. Indeed, “To look I shall not cease and to breathe I shall not cease / And I shall die and go on walking.”