Thousands Protest in Tel Aviv Against Netanyahu's Far-right Gov't

Two marches to protest Israel's new government are slated to take place in Tel Aviv on Saturday, despite disagreement over the nature of them. The planned demonstrations have led to a debate on the dual nature of the protests and the concern that any Palestinian flags raised during the event would serve the Netanyahu camp.

Like in the demonstration on the day of the new government's swearing-in, many civil society groups will take part, among them the Association for Civil Rights in Israel (ACRI), Breaking the Silence, the Steering Committee of the Negev Arabs and Women Wage Peace.

Additional organizations focused on protesting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are also set to join, including Black Flags, Crime Minister and Kumi Israel as well as several ad hoc groups that were established against the government, such as the Pride Flags.

