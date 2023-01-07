Thousands of Israelis Protest in Tel Aviv Against Netanyahu's Far-right Gov't
MK Ayman Odeh: 'The fascists' only chance is to separate us, and we won't let them'
"With this historic crisis there is also a huge and historic opportunity," said Hadash-Ta’al party lawmaker Ayman Odeh at the demonstration. "Look how much power there is here. This is only the nucleus, this is only the beginning."
"The fascists' only chance is to separate us and we won't let them," he continued, as protesters chanted "Bibi doesn't want democracy" and "[Arye] Dery doesn't want democracy!"
Head of Israel Bar Association: 'We will not allow you to turn us into a dictatorship'
Head of the Israel Bar Association Avi Himi said Saturday night "I want to convey a message to [Justice Minister] Yariv Levin and his ilk. We will not allow you to turn us into a dictatorship.
"The overhaul he is proposing is the destruction of democracy, weakening of human rights, the independence of the court and our children as citizens. The only way a democratic society can cope is through what we're doing tonight," he said.
Thousands turn out, street blocked by crowds
Thousands have gathered at Habima Square ahead of the beginning of the 8 P.M. march. The size of the crowd has blocked nearby Marmorek Street, as participants chant in protest of leading far-right members of the government and demand equal rights for Jewish and Arab Israelis.
Protestors are chanting "Ben-Gvir, Smotritch are a disaster, Israel wants equality" and "Netanyahu is dangerous, corrupt and racist!"
'The government will meet us in court, in the Knesset, and in any other arena'
Thousands fill the streets in Tel Aviv, with some carrying signs reading "This is our home," as lawmakers Ayman Odeh, Naama Lazimi and former MK Mossi Raz lead a protest moving towards the Tel Aviv Museum of Art.
The Association for Civil Rights in Israel's Noa Sattath said in her speech at the demonstration,"Like our fellow human rights organizations around the world, from Hungary to the United States, we too will fight all the time, without fear, because human rights are universal.
"They are not a privilege that the government grants to some of us. Human rights are the foundation that cannot be taken from us and without democracy there are no human rights.
"The government will confront us – in court, in the Knesset, and in any other arena," she said.
Thousands protesting in Tel Aviv against Netanyahu's far-right gov't
Thousands of demonstrators are protesting at Tel Aviv's Habima Square on Saturday evening following Justice Minister Yariv Levin's proposed plans to weaken the country's justice system.
The protest is splintered into two separate camps after they failed to reach an agreement for a united demonstration: a first led by the Jewish-Arab grassroots movement Standing Together in favor of shared society, and the second taking aim more specifically at the new government’s plan to defang the judicial system.
The demonstration began at 7 P.M. Around 7:30 P.M., the Standing Together march will set out for a rally at the Tel Aviv Museum of Art. Slightly later, around 8 P.M., a torchlight march will leave from Habima to the streets of Tel Aviv.
Protest camps splintered ahead of first major rally against Netanyahu’s far-right gov't
Following Justice Minister Yariv Levin's proposed plans to weaken the country's justice system, two marches to protest Israel's new government are slated to take place in Tel Aviv on Saturday, despite disagreement over the nature of them and concern that any Palestinian flags raised during the event would serve the Netanyahu camp.
Earlier this week, the Jewish-Arab grassroots movement Standing Together decided to hold a demonstration under its banner, after which other groups and politicians, past and current, announced their intention to protest too.