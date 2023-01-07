Thousands of Israelis Protest in Tel Aviv Against Netanyahu's Far-right Gov't

Thousands fill the streets in Tel Aviv, with some carrying signs reading "This is our home," as lawmakers Ayman Odeh, Naama Lazimi and former MK Mossi Raz lead a protest moving towards the Tel Aviv Museum of Art.

The Association for Civil Rights in Israel's Noa Sattath said in her speech at the demonstration,"Like our fellow human rights organizations around the world, from Hungary to the United States, we too will fight all the time, without fear, because human rights are universal.

"They are not a privilege that the government grants to some of us. Human rights are the foundation that cannot be taken from us and without democracy there are no human rights.

"The government will confront us – in court, in the Knesset, and in any other arena," she said.