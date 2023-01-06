The End of Israeli Democracy? It's Real, but Can Still Be Prevented

In other pages of this newspaper, you can read detailed analyses of Israeli Justice Minister Yariv Levin’s plans to drastically weaken the Supreme Court that were unveiled on Wednesday.

The conclusion of Haaretz’s commentariat is that this is a coup, a blatant attempt at regime change that could result in the end of Israeli democracy as we know it. I fear they are right.

But in an attempt to challenge my instinctive concern, I talked to a few seasoned legal experts – who are by no means supporters of this government – on Thursday morning and found less alarm.

Their prevailing view seems to be that, yes, in theory, if all of Levin’s proposals make it into law, this would have drastic implications for the future of Israeli democracy. But they don’t think they will.

This struck me as more of a political assessment than a legal one. But following constitutional affairs means not only being apace with the technicalities of legislation and precedents, but also being aware of the way political and social developments have influenced the role of the court.

And here the non-alarmists do have a point. There has always been tension between politicians and the justices, going back to the inauguration of the Supreme Court in 1948 when Israel’s founding father, David Ben-Gurion, failed to turn up to the ceremony. His defenders claimed he was too busy running the war effort at the time. But there are those who saw it, and still do, as a conscious snub to the institution Ben-Gurion knew was there to limit his own powers.

Open gallery view Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attending the weekly cabinet meeting in Jerusalem on Tuesday. Credit: Atef Safadi/AP

Could they be right? Is the Levin plan just another round in the tug-of-war between the judiciary and the Knesset? Can the institutions mount an effective defense? Is Israel’s democracy resilient enough to withstand this latest challenge, with the proposals destined to be watered-down in interminable rounds of committee meetings?

I wish I could share their optimism. Part of me does. But I think their regard for Israeli democracy is not so much exaggerated as overconfident. The fact that Israel’s limited and fragile democracy has existed from its independence is far from a given.

In many ways it’s a miracle. A tiny country in this region – with a population of immigrants who arrived from Eastern Europe and the Middle East, without any democratic traditions of their own – has held 25 parliamentary elections with high turnouts and undisputed results, many of which changed the party of government. The judicial system with its courts and independent State Prosecutor’s Office has evolved to a degree where it could put prime ministers and presidents on trial and send them to jail. And a country with a large and respected military, which for so much of its 74 years has been at war, has never experienced anything remotely close to a coup.

None of this should be taken for granted. Israel could easily have been like any of the other countries founded in the late 1940s and onward where democracy was at best an occasional luxury.

It’s not as if the democracy that did evolve in Israel was planned in any serious way. The electoral system was agreed upon in one evening, during a meeting between Ben-Gurion and the first justice minister, Pinchas Rosen. They decided to use the same proportional representation system that had elected the pre-independence Assembly of Representatives of the Jewish Yishuv. The plan was that the new Knesset – or as it was originally called, the Constitutional Assembly – would draft the Israeli constitution, which would include a new electoral system.

But agreeing on a constitution was beyond the members of the first Knesset elected in January 1949, and has remained an unattainable dream ever since. The electoral system, the standing of the courts and other elements of Israeli democracy were passed piecemeal as quasi-constitutional Basic Laws, and on those shaky foundations they have remained.

Unlimited power

The confidence of some Israeli legal experts that these laws, and the customs that have evolved over the decades, have acquired the hallowed status of something similar to Britain’s unwritten constitution seems to me based on not much more than the hope that if it’s somehow worked for the past 74 years, it will continue to do so.

Because we are no longer talking about a touchy prime minister who wasn’t happy about being kept in check by unelected judges but reluctantly accepted that this was how it needed to be.

Israel is in a very different place now. Benjamin Netanyahu, the nephew of a former Supreme Court justice, may have shown respect for the court in the past. But he is now fighting for his personal freedom and, after a short spell in opposition, is now back with a vengeance to ensure he never gets kicked out of office again.

Netanyahu’s coalition is like none Israel has ever seen before. It is not just the ultra-Orthodox and ultranationalist parties that object, religiously and ideologically, to the very idea of an unelected Supreme Court with powers to limit the government (though some would be fine with an unelected rabbinical court doing so). It is also a Likud that is unrecognizable from the party founded by Menachem Begin, who was a staunch supporter of the court. Likud’s only credo now is to provide Netanyahu with unlimited power. At whatever the cost to the country.

Democracy in Israel has already been drastically limited for the past 55 years by the occupation of millions of Palestinians in the territories living without fundamental political rights. The new government has abandoned even the most basic pretenses of previous governments that there is anything “temporary” about Israel’s dominance over the Palestinians.

Open gallery view Yariv Levin announcing his radical proposal to lessen the powers of Israel's Supreme Court, on Wednesday. Credit: Emil Salman

It was only a matter of time before the acceptance of a fundamentally nondemocratic Israeli regime across the Green Line would seep inward and threaten the fragile democracy within Israel’s official borders. That it has taken so long is another miracle. But it is happening now. If the Palestinians under Israeli rule continue to be denied democracy, why should we expect Israelis to be guaranteed it in perpetuity?

For the first time, Israel is being ruled by a Knesset majority where every member with the exception of Netanyahu – who for now is still vague and mouthing platitudes about liberal democracy – is bent on establishing an illiberal, majoritarian democracy. If there is one person among those 64 coalition lawmakers uncomfortable with Levin’s plans, they have yet to speak up.

They may fail. The institutions are still there and fighting back. The opposition is fighting. And perhaps there will be some reasonable Likudniks who realize that steamrollering through a constitutional revolution that half the nation is opposed to is not a great idea.

Maybe Levin proposing radical change is a tactic and he ultimately intends to make do with more modest adjustments. And perhaps Netanyahu is only using Levin to scare the judges sitting in his own corruption case in Jerusalem District Court. All these caveats make sense and are possible. But so is the alternative.

It happened in so many other countries that continued to call themselves democracies while their democratic institutions were hollowed out and rendered irrelevant. And while it may yet be prevented, it can and is happening right now in Israel.