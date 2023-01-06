Netanyahu's 'Shock and Awe' Campaign Against Courts Leaves No Doubt as to His Plans

“Shock and awe” was what the Americans called their strategy when they invaded Iraq in 2003, in the second Gulf War. The term refers to a military method of operation which applies force on a tremendous, resounding scale to paralyze the enemy’s ability to grasp the situation on the battlefield, and to undermine its willingness to engage in combat.

That, more or less, is what Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Justice Minister Yariv Levin did in their press conference on Wednesday. The writing had been on the wall since the right-wing camp’s election victory more than two months ago, but the hasty timing left no room for doubt: The prime minister and his allies are going very far indeed. They are being compelled to step up the pace, because the confrontation with the judiciary arrived sooner than expected and is being fought over the first stumbling block: granting Arye Dery a ministerial portfolio.

All the questions that had been hovering since the election – what happened to Netanyahu, what are his intentions, is he being held hostage by his coalition partners? – abruptly became irrelevant. The prime minister and the justice minister are fomenting, each for his own reasons, a judicial revolution whose aim is to weaken democracy and debilitate the Supreme Court, amid an attempt to slow down and afterward end the criminal proceedings against Netanyahu. The efficiency and brutality with which the opening salvo was fired effectively rules out any other logical explanation.

Together with the legal wrangling, which began on Thursday with the first hearing in the Dery matter, the signal was given for the start of the public struggle against the government’s plans. In the meantime, it’s proceeding lethargically, with an inexplicable gap between the gravity of the measures and the feebleness of the activity against them on the ground.

The country’s bridges might soon be filled with demonstrators, but at the moment no attempt is being made (nor is there any ability) to fill the city squares as well. This may be related to a feeling of erosion in the left-center camp, after five consecutive election campaigns and Netanyahu’s return to power. Or perhaps it’s difficult to focus a struggle when the causes extend across so many different spheres and when the dispute involves legal issues whose complexity makes it difficult to mediate them to the public at large.

Two years ago today, January 6, the outgoing U.S. president, Donald Trump, implemented his coup attempt: a mass assault on the Capitol, which cost human life but was ultimately blocked thanks to the determination of the American gatekeepers. American democracy was rocked by the event, but remained firm. Netanyahu is smarter than Trump and is doing battle against a less solid constitutional structure. His assault is not being implemented with clubs and pitchforks, it was launched in a press conference held by a dry-spoken lawyer. Yet the results could be catastrophic.

A key question, which will soon be answered, pertains to the behavior of the Israeli gatekeepers – from the judges and prosecutors through the police hierarchy and all the way, perhaps, to the defense establishment. At the beginning of the week, I raised a question about how much weight and usefulness are carried by mass petitions of former Israel Defense Forces personnel (graduates of pilots’ and naval officers’ courses, retired Armored Corps officers, etc.) calling on the judicial system to put a halt to Netanyahu’s problematic initiatives.

One of the signatories to the petitions drew my attention to an interesting detail. In some of the military professions, the proportion of signatories includes a very high percentage of the graduates of these prestigious courses across all the generations of the IDF. Perhaps a statement is, after all, being made here, when such a central segment of Israeli society asserts aloud that they will fight against the attempt to stage a judicial coup. Not that any of this has an effect on Netanyahu, who has for many years been waging a fraught war against the old elites.

In contrast to the judicial turmoil, the security arena is only beginning to warm up. Here, no direct confrontation has yet occurred between the new government and the professional levels. The appointment of Yoav Gallant, with his lengthy military background, as defense minister sends hope that at least an attempt will be made to preserve a statesmanlike, substantive approach. Still, it’s worth noting also the messages being sent by the appointment of Maj. Gen. (res.) Eyal Zamir as director-general of the Defense Ministry.

Zamir is talented, decent and well-liked; he also has a suitable background for the position. But the subtext of the appointment was not missed by the ranking figures in the security realm. The new director-general remains close to Netanyahu, having served as his military secretary at the start of the last decade. So we’re getting a double message here. First, it signals Netanyahu’s direct connection with what is happening in the Defense Ministry; second, and more importantly, it sends an implicit signal, subtle but clear, to the incoming chief of staff, Herzl Halevi.

Every time Halevi will consider entering into a direct confrontation with the new government – and such clashes will come, given the hallucinatory circumstances – he will remember that just a few dozen meters away, on the other side of the same floor, is the person who competed with him for the post of chief of staff. And that Netanyahu also preferred Zamir for the post.