Netanyahu Loyalist Claims Racism Kept Him From Ministerial Post

Likud lawmaker David Amsalem, who was left without a cabinet position despite finishing fourth in the Likud primary, told party activists on Friday that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu treated him “with insolence and enormous ungratefulness, the likes that have never been seen.”

“No one will ever humiliate David Amsalem,” he said, “because no one humiliates David Amsalem. They are humiliating all the Amsalems and Bitans,” he declared, referring to fellow MK David Bitan, who, like Amsalem, is of Moroccan heritage.

“I am not second rate in my home, living as a permanent renter,” Amsalem said outside him home. What’s happened? Most Likud voters are Amsalems, are Bitans! We make up 70 percent of the party. And we have to apologize why we wound up in fourth place? What nerve!”

Amsalem complained: “There was here a humiliation that was very much aimed at me. I am not asking for anything I don’t deserve, according to order ... but it’s not important, because the Jewish people are more important than Dudi Amsalem, and more important than the Likud, so we will continue to work for the Jewish nation. We are going to save the country. We prayed to save it, and we intend every day to continue strengthening Jewish issues and to care for the weak strata and for governance. That’s my story.”

Open gallery view The prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, visits a Mimuna celebration by Moroccan Jews. Credit: Eliahu Gershgoren

Amsalem added that he told the prime minister, “’You were elected in first place, and I respect that, but don’t forget that I was elected in fourth place. The same public that voted for you voted for me.” He added: “No one will humiliate the Mizrahi community, no one, not even the prime minister from Likud.”

Yair Netanyahu, the prime minister’s son, wrote disparagingly in response, “Indeed, it is well known that Amir Ohana is Polish,” referring to the Knesset speaker who is also of Moroccan heritage.

Open gallery view Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana. Credit: Moti Milrod

Amsalem sought during and after the election campaign to be appointed justice minister or Knesset speaker. He declared that he would remain a regular lawmaker if not. Netanyahu rejected both requests, and Amsalem refused to accept other offers, such as becoming economy minister. After he was informed that his requests were denied, Amsalem wrote, “This is regretfully the price that people pay for loyalty and sticking to their principles.”

In another video that Amsalem himself posted, he added that when he asked “to be justice minister or Knesset speaker it wasn’t for the job at all. I didn’t speak to Netanyahu [during the election]. I was speaking to our public, which came out to vote because it trusts me to look after these issues. That was the only goal.”