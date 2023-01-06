Netanyahu Floats Trial Balloon With Dery Appointment

We’ve been here before: In May 2020 a bomb rolled to the doorstep of the High Court of Justice in the form of petitions seeking to prevent a criminal defendant from forming a government. A panel of 11 justices, ruling unanimously, gave the green light to the continuation of Benjamin Netanyahu’s rule. Their condition was that he sign a conflict-of-interest agreement barring him from involvement in matters related directly or indirectly to his trial.

On Wednesday, hours before they heard petitions against Arye Dery’s cabinet appointment, Yariv Levin explained to the justices the absurdity created by Netanyahu’s dual identity. The purpose of the so-called governance reform presented by the new justice minister is to sabotage the prime minister’s corruption trial and make sure the High Court cannot disrupt the plan.

In Phase 1, Netanyahu and Levin intend to enfeeble the High Court. In Phase 2, they will split the position of attorney general and personally appoint a general prosecutor who will “take care of” the trial. Netanyahu will of course not deal with these matters directly, but anyone with any sense understands that the arms of the octopus will be working for him on all fronts. Detectives and prosecutors who handled his investigations won’t be promoted, the careers of prosecution witnesses who remained in the public service will be harmed and the ranks will be filled by obedient soldiers. Netanyahu’s insistence on giving Dery a senior cabinet appointment and his willingness to take aggressive action to that end are also related to his legal woes. This is a test flight. If it is met with a cowed court and an indifferent public, Netanyahu and Levin will cruise to the next destination. Thursday’s court session must be seen, then, as the first chapter in a larger story.

It’s impossible to infer the justices’ ruling from the discussion, but they seemed to be leaning toward disqualification of Dery’s appointment. At times they even seemed to be ridiculing his claims, especially when they referred to his previous convictions for bribery and fraud. Must they really be ignored because they were deleted from the criminal record? Is it appropriate for a person who burned down a school in the distant past to serve as education minister, or for a sex offender whose offenses fall under the statute of limitations to head the Authority for the Advancement of the Status of Women? A few of the justices, including Anat Baron, Yael Willner and Alex Stein, seemed troubled mainly by the impression received by Jerusalem Magistrate’s Court Judge Shmuel Herbst, who approved the plea bargain with Dery, that he had ended his political career and there was no fear that he would ever handle public funds again.

The state’s efforts to defend the amendment to the Basic Law permitting the appointment were also met with suspicion. Justices Ofer Grosskopf and Chaled Kabub made it clear in their remarks that they know the amendment was tailor-made for Dery. Other justices may disqualify the appointment on different grounds.

If the appointment is disallowed, as it should be, Netanyahu will have two choices: He can find a different position for his dear colleague, such as alternate prime minister, or he can try to ram through legislation that would prohibit the High Court from invalidating ministerial appointments. If the coalition approves it, petitions could also be filed against the court, in which case it may issue an order forcing Dery to forgo the office and the car until his case is decided. The justices will find themselves having to defend their status while the Knesset robs them of the power of judicial oversight. At the same time, Netanyahu and Levin will try to force, with a gun to the temple, “agreements” on the relationship among the three branches of government. “We will force [the Supreme Court] to negotiate on our terms,” a Likud official was heard declaring. It is hard to believe that the Supreme Court president would be tempted to walk the path toward captivity.

Open gallery view Israel's Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara Credit: Jonathan Zindel/Flash90

While the justices were pressuring the sides, the security cabinet held its first meeting with the main characters in attendance: Netanyahu, Dery, Levin and Gali Baharav-Miara. The three politicians in the group had expected the attorney general to defend Dery’s appointment. Hints scattered in the discussion implied that Netanyahu had tried to convince her that the Shas party chairman would help him keep a few of the other partners from dragging Israel into dangerous military adventures. Baharav-Miara was not persuaded, and became a stumbling block.

A similar fate awaits the justices if Dery’s appointment is quashed and Supreme Court President Esther Hayut refuses to be photographed smiling alongside Levin in the ribbon-cutting of the new system of government. Public sentiment, currently drowsy, could well wake up to form an additional obstacle. Netanyahu is examining everyone, measuring the depth of their resistance, the force of the reaction. His judgments will largely dictate his next moves. We are in the first act of a terrifying play, in which the characters’ motives are transparent but the climax is hard to predict.