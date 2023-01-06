Maybe Netanyahu Doesn’t Want to Sacrifice the Judicial System, but He Can’t Prevent It

The writing was on the wall. Eliminating gatekeepers and judicial oversight is now the ideological cornerstone of an entire political camp – and all due to a disastrous confluence of interests.

Benjamin Netanyahu – a citizen with a troubled relationship with law enforcement – was so successful in persuading his voters that they now demand he bring them the judges' heads.

The amount of control Netanyahu demonstrated in managing LGBTQ issues in his new government – nominating Amir Ohana as a speaker of the Knesset, condemning decisively homophobic remarks and pushing the ignorant back into the closets of hatred – actually underlines the narrow boundaries of Netanyahu's field of action within the coalition.

He has ceded large and important swaths of territory that he no longer wants or can control. That's what's really terrifying.

Netanyahu can, in the meantime, control the persecutors of LGBTQ people because the majority of the population still sees them for what they are: ignorant messianic Jews who prey on the innocent.

What he can't control is the pyromaniacs eager to ignite the conflict with the Palestinians or the assassins of the justice system who conquered his electorate, albeit with his blessing and encouragement. Netanyahu drew the extremists a map for his own benefit and rode on their backs as they rallied for him – but now, they've taken it beyond the range of his control.

Of course, Netanyahu wants to be extricated from his trial, which he sees as a historical injustice on the scale of the Dreyfus affair. It can be assumed that he is willing to bend the law to that end. But it is not certain that the destruction of the justice system – a process he allowed for – is being done without apprehension from Netanyahu.

Over the years, Netanyahu has consistently rejected Yariv Levin and his politics of hatred towards the Supreme Court and its justices, even while he was already involved in crime. Levin had previously refused the position of justice minister when it was offered to him, because he realized that he did would not have carte blanche to destroy the judiciary. Today, he thinks he has it – and it is unclear whether his assault on the legal system will benefit Netanyahu personally, as such a preoccupation sets the system against him precisely when his trial is going relatively well and he appears to have political stability.

From the High Court of Justice to the Temple Mount, Netanyahu has incited against Arabs as no other Israeli leader has dared, but unlike his partners in the government he does not want to change the status quo at the site. More importantly, unlike his Kahanist coalition partners whose presumed plans could pave the way to a second Nakba - Netanyahu does not want to cause friction with Israel's Arab citizens until things catch fire naturally.

What is most at risk is not the Supreme Court per se, but the prime minister's ability to stop radical moves by revolutionary cabinet ministers even when fully aware of the potential damage.

Netanyahu is said to have made the Likud into his and his family’s private dollhouse and killed the party's ideological spirit by turning his supporters into a brainwashed cult. But in truth, it's the opposite. Netanyahu is now hostage not only to his coalition partners but also primarily to his base – which makes its preferences very clear to him: no to Haredi-nationalist gluttony that attempts to impose a state of Jewish law, and yes to Kahanism, striving for conflict with Arabs, and destroying democracy by eliminating judicial review.

This isn’t the first time Netanyahu has solved his political problem by creating a destructive social problem.

He solved his sagging poll numbers in 2015 with a hysterical anti-Arab campaign. This time around, he solved his inability to form a government by legitimizing the Kahanists and strengthening the Haredim. Now, we face a terrifying Kahanist storm and Netanyahu is being robbed of governance as his coalition partners force an administrative and cultural revolution on the silent, apathetic majority. He sought to solve his legal dire straits by inciting against the judicial system, and now he serves as assistant to the revolutionary who once rejected his doctrine. Netanyahu’s coalition focuses on “governance.” Yet how much is Netanyahu actually governing?

No invitations

According to the anyone-but-Bibi camp, Benny Gantz’s offer to establish a joint committee with the coalition to legislate a gentler override clause is another step in his journey into the Netanyahu government. Gantz denies this motivation as consistently as he’s accused of it.

In truth, Gantz’s initiative, which he made without first consulting his partners, is more a demonstration of good civics than a feasible proposal. It's unlikely anything will come of it. Perhaps Likud will talk to him, and he'll be seen as saving democracy. Or they won't, and he'll bask in his decency as the one who extended a hand in pursuit of statesmanship and responsibility. It's also part and parcel of being the opposition. Gantz isn't expected to join Netanyahu's government any time soon - not only because he's been let down by Netanyahu and doesn't trust him, but also because no one invited him.

“Our base expects us to establish a narrow right-wing government and to implement right-wing policy to the end,” a senior Likud official says. “We got it, our partners got it, and so they squeezed us. There’s no chance of Gantz.” Now who will dare to ask Yariv Levin to shut down the party?

Divided bloc

Gantz’s initiative also sheds light on the current state of the opposition; it remains as disordered, detached, and deflated as it was approaching the election. Everyone involved speaks of an extreme lack of faith and camaraderie among party leaders. Most of them don’t see themselves as belonging to one bloc. The way the Arrangements Committee underwent the task of appointing new Knesset committee members this week is indicative of the mood. Instead of negotiating with the coalition as one block, each opposition party negotiated with Likud separately.

Labor officials blamed Yesh Atid for ceasing to display leadership. Yesh Atid accused Zeev Elkin of the Nationalist Union of starting the run solo trend. And Nationalist Union says all of this is meaningless. On top of all this is a list of complaints against Ayman Odeh and Ahmad Tibi and vice-versa. If they want to improve the atmosphere within the opposition, it's best they limit their seemingly endless pettiness.

When Yesh Atid Chairman Yair Lapid went to Paris with his wife last weekend, he was painted as fleeing "as the country burns." The timing perhaps was not ideal, sure, and Lapid could certainly run this block better. Yet let's maintain some perspective. Lapid's physical presence in Israel for those three days wouldn't have improved Israel's dull, shameful reality one bit. We sadly no longer have the privilege to entertain such nonsense.