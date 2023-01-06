Haaretz - back to home page
Israel Slaps Sanctions on PA After Palestinians Turn to ICJ

Israel's newly appointed security cabinet also decided to freeze a Palestinian construction plan in Area C in the West Bank, offset funds from the PA and 'take action against organizations that promote hostile activity'

Jonathan Lis
Ben Samuels
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at a cabinet meeting, yesterday.
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at a cabinet meeting, yesterday.Credit: Screenshot from Nir Barkat's Instagram account
Jonathan Lis
Ben Samuels

Israel's security cabinet approved on Friday a series of sanctions against the Palestinian Authority in response to its request for an advisory opinion from the International Court of Justice in The Hague on Israel's occupation of the West Bank.

In addition, it was decided to freeze a Palestinian construction plan in Area C in the West Bank, offset funds from the PA and "take action against organizations that promote hostile activity, including political-legal activity against Israel under the guise of humanitarian activity."

The newly appointed cabinet, which met on Thursday for the first time, discussed response measures to the PA's request.

Implementing broad measures against the Palestinian Authority and the Palestinian public was suggested, with an emphasis on punitive action against senior officials who participated in the decision making.

In Friday's cabinet decision, it was stated that "the present government will not accept the Palestinian Authority's political and legal war against the State of Israel with open arms, and will respond as necessary."

Spokesperson for the U.S. State Department Ned Price said in a statement that these efforts are "unproductive and will only take the parties further away from the objective of a negotiated two state solution."

Price added that "We continue to believe that international efforts are best focused today and de-escalating tensions and pressing all parties to refrain from unilateral actions that threaten stability and undermine conditions for direct future negotiations between the parties."

