Israel Police Arrest Two Teen Suspects Over Jerusalem Christian Cemetery Vandalism

Israel Police arrested two teenage suspects believed to be behind the recent vandalism at the Protestant Christian cemetery on Jerusalem's Mount Zion, an incident which drew international condemnation earlier this week.

The suspects, aged 18 and 14, are residents of central Israel, according to the police. Their arraignment in court is set for Friday, while the investigation is ongoing.

Security footage from the scene showed two vandals breaking into the Christian site at about 3:20 P.M. on Sunday. The pair then desecrated over 30 graves, broke crosses, toppled headstones, destroyed iconography and threw debris over the cemetery walls.

Jerusalem District Commander Doron Turgeman condemned the vandalism during a meeting on Thursday with the Greek Patriarch, and pledged to continue working towards preserving order in the area.

“Every attack on religious institutions and sites is serious, and disrupts the unique and delicate fabric of life in the city for members of all religions,” he said.

News of the incident drew outcry, both from within Israel and abroad – most notably from U.S. officials in President Joe Biden's administration.

On Wednesday, Poland's Foreign Ministry also released a statement condemning the desecration of the site, which it noted took place "in the vicinity of the burial site of Polish civilians and soldiers of the Anders’ Army, as well as Oskar Schindler."

The cemetery was established in 1848 and is maintained by the local Lutheran and Anglican communities. Among the graves vandalized were three of British police officers from the British Mandate period and others belonging to the Protestant community, including Bishop Samuel Gobat, the second Protestant bishop of Jerusalem – who purchased the land for the cemetery and died in 1879.

The cemetery has been vandalized a number of times in the past, and in recent years the Christian clergy in the area have suffered from abuse on the part of religious and Haredi Jews.