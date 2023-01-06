Iran, Palestinians Aren't the Only Challenges Awaiting Israel's New Defense Chief

On Sunday, a few hours after the ceremony welcoming the new defense minister, two forays by the military were reported. According to foreign media, the air force attacked the Damascus airport, killing two Syrian soldiers.

In the West Bank, the army was in the village of Kafr Dan near Jenin to demolish the homes of two Palestinians who in September killed Maj. Bar Falah of the Nahal infantry brigade. In Kafr Dan, two Palestinians were killed in a firefight with the troops.

The actions in Syria's skies and in the West Bank signaled a direct continuation of the security policy of the Bennett-Lapid-Gantz government, and indeed by all the previous Netanyahu governments. There are certain differences, little more than nuances, in the approach of the outgoing and incoming governments regarding the violence with the Palestinians.

But in the north and with Iran – the two are closely connected – there are hardly any differences. In both arenas Israel is continuing with offense, both against Iran and Syria and against Palestinian organizations and armed individuals in the West Bank.

And in both cases there is probably room to ask whether some strikes by Israel have been almost knee-jerk moves whose utility hasn't been thought through.

But if the previous government didn't undertake such an examination, it’s unlikely to happen in the first days of the current government, which is locked in ultra-hawkish rhetoric. It looks like the attacks in Syria in particular have been accelerated and are focusing on the country's key airports in an attempt to thwart Iranian arms smuggling in civilian and cargo planes.

Yoav Gallant’s term as defense minister will range between two poles: the Palestinian arena and the struggle against Iran, the latter concerning both Tehran's nuclear project and its arms smuggling and military entrenchment over Israel's northern border.

Open gallery view Gallant shaking hands with Benny Gantz as the Likud lawmaker took over as defense minister on Sunday. Credit: Tomer Appelbaum

Benjamin Netanyahu is returning to the Prime Minister’s Office espousing an aggressive line on Iran. The new head of the National Security Council, Tzachi Hanegbi, even claims that Netanyahu is bent on using force to stop Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon; he sees this as his cardinal mission upon returning to power. Gallant too has a history of hawkish statements on Iran, but unlike what some people are saying, he's not necessarily a hawk on this issue.

In February 2011, Gallant’s appointment as chief of staff of the Israel Defense Forces was canceled at the last minute amid allegations that he illegally took land near his house on Moshav Amikam in the north. That was a secondary development of another affair, the so-called Harpaz document that scuttled Gallant’s appointment as IDF chief.

According to one claim at the time, Netanyahu and his defense minister, Ehud Barak, wanted to appoint Gallant to succeed Gabi Ashkenazi to ensure the IDF’s cooperation in an attack on Iran’s nuclear sites. But Gallant later told the state comptroller that Netanyahu and Barak hadn't asked him for his opinion on this subject.

In an interview with Haaretz's Jonathan Lis this week, former Military Intelligence chief Tamir Hayman said that Israel’s strategy against the Iranian nuclear project had collapsed, and that Jerusalem could lose the backing of the United States if it maintained its annexationist stance in the West Bank. Hayman, who thinks the American erred in withdrawing from the nuclear agreement in 2018 (with Netanyahu’s encouragement), fears that in the coming years Iran will suddenly lurch toward producing a nuclear weapon.

Upon becoming defense minister, Gallant stressed the need to be ready for a military strike on Iran. And another question is probably being asked: How much support can the West, and possibly also Israel, provide for the hijab protest in Iran ? Those demonstrations have been threatening the regime’s stability for months.

In the West Bank, some of the new defense minister's problems will come from his own cabinet. The coming weeks will see a battle for control between Gallant and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who, according to the coalition agreement, will control two important offices in the West Bank: the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories and the Civil Administration.

Open gallery view Bezalel Smotrich at the Finance Ministry this week. He's set to clash with Gallant. Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg

Yes, the devil is in the details – the division of powers and the hierarchy between the two ministers in the West Bank has yet to be finalized. Smotrich’s partner on the far right, National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, has already displayed his capacity to cause damage by his visit to the Temple Mount this week.

That jaunt stirred a wave of international condemnations but no Palestinian terror attacks. Still, time will tell. Ben-Gvir is still capable of causing trouble, such as by diverting Border Police units from the West Bank to the Negev and the Galilee, which would force the army to allocate more forces to the West Bank.

Open gallery view Itamar Ben-Gvir at the Temple Mount this week – displaying his capacity to cause damage. Credit: Temple Mount Authority

Grave new world

For at least two decades, a debate has raged about the quality of the ground forces' reserve units. Every IDF chief of staff has promised that the training is sufficient, at least in the high-quality reserve units that would be mobilized during major fighting.

But soldiers and commanders in the reserves are warning that the situation is actually worse. They say wrong priorities in allocating resources and a fear of overburdening the few civilians who still do reserve duty is forcing the army to dangerously compromise on the units’ preparedness.

The situation is radically different from the one after the 1973 Yom Kippur War until the '90s, when the army greatly enlarged its ground forces, especially the reserve divisions, and called up combat reservists for long weeks of training every year. It seems the army hopes that new technologies – sophisticated intelligence-gathering gear and a remote connection to ground and air power – will largely compensate for the reduction in training.

An article last month in the army magazine Maarachot discussed the flaws, which are then copied by the reserve units. The piece's author is Omri Sadeh, a reserve colonel who heads an armored brigade.

Open gallery view Reservists training at the Eliakim base in 2021. Soldiers and commanders are warning that the situation is worse than previously thought. Credit: Amir Levy

Sadeh writes that for a long time now the IDF has preferred “technological solutions for operational problems. Limited-scale operations in recent years gave the decision-makers the feeling that a campaign can be won based on advanced technology.

“In operations that haven't produced the expected result, the tendency has been to blame the technology, while key questions about whether the goals could be achieved by different means were avoided.”

As Sadeh puts it, “In many cases the IDF has been able to gain an advantage using strategies that disorient the enemy, allowing him to be beaten. Technology hasn't been a critical factor in any strategic battle or major operation.”

He also distinguishes between narrower operations in the “war between the wars” and a major land campaign that's infinitely more complex. Sadeh says that, amid the outlook that lauds technology, the field commanders are failing to grasp a simple concept: “maneuver assisted by [intelligence] gathering and firepower.”

In his view, “In courses and training the tendency is to focus on the demand for precise air fire and rely on capabilities that the maneuvering level lacks. The brigades' auxiliary elements are deficient; their training is at a low level.”

He adds: “The [intelligence] gathering teams in the battalions suffer from even graver problems. … In the past two years the Armored Corps has shed all its auxiliary combat assets, the brigade reconnaissance companies and the battalion auxiliary companies.

“This is a classic example of the chicken-and-egg metaphor: The instruction and the training of the auxiliary forces is defective, so execution is poor, and therefore the commanding officers use and train them less, in an endless cycle.” Sadeh says that technological progress must not come at the expense of the IDF’s operational advantage, its human capital.

Sadeh often uses military jargon, but we have to remember that he's a senior officer in the reserves and a veteran of more than 30 years. During the ceremonies in the coming weeks marking the end of Aviv Kochavi's term as chief of staff, we'll be hearing about the wonders of innovative military technology. We should also remember Sadeh's words.

A short-term monument

The odd structure that turned up one morning last fall at defense headquarters in Tel Aviv was dubbed, with some irony, “The Monument.” Or was it a watchtower? Either way, the Defense Ministry was surprised to discover this two-story structure that suddenly appeared in the central square like the overnight tower-and-stockade operations of the 1930s and '40s.

Open gallery view The two-story structure at defense headquarters in Tel Aviv. It has since been taken down.

To begin with, the army hadn’t bothered to coordinate construction with the Defense Ministry, and it didn't look like a cheap project. Second, the sign that the army planned to attach to its creation would feature the IDF logo above the Defense Ministry emblem. Third, the structure appeared to be a safety hazard, blocking the view at the entrance to the square.

The timing wasn't random. The structure was intended to accompany the IDF’s “innovations month,” when it hosted chiefs of staff and top officers from dozens of friendly armies, at Kochavi's invitation.

Nor was the dispute over this mini-construction project – a 700,000-shekel effort ($198,350) – a one-off episode. It was preceded by wrangling between the IDF and the Defense Ministry over the costs of the conference, which in the end was moved from an expensive civilian events hall to a slightly more economical location: the IDF base at Glilot just north of Tel Aviv.

Open gallery view The concrete circle that replaced the two-story structure.

A few days later, the IDF’s traffic-safety engineer released a lethal opinion: The monument was a safety hazard and had to be taken down immediately. This week a new monument was seen in its place: a modest, low concrete circle less than half the height of a person. Inscribed on it is a quote from David Ben-Gurion that Kochavi likes: “Its fate is in the hands of the security forces.” The first prime minister wrote this in his diary when Israel was established in 1948.

In any case, that two-story structure wasted money. Such profligacy has been seen in the IDF in recent years, and it’s particularly galling amid this week's media reports about the army’s intention to request a large budget increase.