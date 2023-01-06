Israel's newly-appointed National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir paid his first visit on Thursday to a security prison to make sure that inmates’ conditions haven’t improved in the wake of a High Court ruling in their favor.

“I came last night to Nafha Prison to make sure murderers of Jews don’t receive better conditions since the construction of new prison cells,” Ben-Gvir said on Friday. “I was happy to see that the Israel Prison Service does not intend to improve the condition of their incarceration. I will continue to deal with the conditions of security prisoners so they won’t have excessive rights.”

Ben-Gvir was accompanied on his visit by Prison Service Commissioner Katy Perry and senior prison service officials. He visited the new wings built last year for security prisoners, which have mechanisms that make it harder for them to escape. The wings were constructed in line with a High Court of Justice ruling on living space for security prisoners.

Ben-Gvir was shown the cells, which have a capacity for six prisoners with three bunk beds. Each cell floor is made of reinforced concrete and a flag of Israel is permanently installed at the entrance to each wing.

Commissioner Katy Perry said she appreciated the fact that Ben-Gvir had visited the prison immediately after taking office. “The minister’s support of the multiyear plan to strengthen the prison service provides a tailwind for the national prison organization and its servants,” she added.

The far-right national security minister's visit took place following the release of Karim Younis, Israel's longest-serving Palestinian security prisoner, who was freed on Thursday after 40 years behind bars.

Ben-Gvir had decided against allowing Younis to be released at the prison site and instead gave the police commissioner instructions to free Younis in Ra'anana in order to prevent celebrations at the facility.

"Until the government passes a law imposing the death penalty for terrorists, I will do everything in my power to ensure that they will leave prison in shame," Ben-Gvir said.