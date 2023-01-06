Down and Out: Why These New Immigrants Ended Up Leaving Israel

While Israel is always keen to publish data on the number of new immigrants moving to the country every year, something is missing from those statisics: How many of the olim failed to settle in Israel and eventually opted to leave.

There are no official numbers on the phenomenon of new immigrants subsequently leaving Israel, but the country’s top demographer, Prof. Emeritus Sergio DellaPergola, says the percentage of olim leaving is much higher than that of native Israelis.

The rather blunt term Israelis use to describe those leaving the Jewish state is “yordim” – from the Hebrew word for “to descend.” According to Gvahim CEO Juan Taifeld, whose organization helps new immigrants find employment and create a work network in Israel, professional and financial challenges are the main reasons they choose to depart.

“It’s a challenge for people who aren’t fluent in Hebrew. Israelis are impatient and won’t even try to understand people who don’t fully grasp the language,” he says. Taifeld adds that many olim find it difficult when their academic and professional experience means little to potential Israeli employers.

Haaretz spoke with four Jewish immigrants who came to Israel with hopes of creating a new life here, but eventually had to move on. They explain what brought them to Israel, their dreams and expectations, and why they called it quits.

Svetlana Bratshpis

Svetlana Bratshpis made aliyah from Moscow in 2014 with her mother – some 15 years after her brother first came to Israel. Both of her parents were aerospace engineers, working for the Russian government. For most of her life, Svetlana – now 35 – couldn’t leave Russia. However, her father suddenly passed away in 2009 and three years later, she and her mother finally received a passport.

She wanted to move to Israel, with dreams of a rewarding career and becoming an asset for the country. “I knew I would meet a different mentality, as I had visited my brother in Israel when I first got a passport in 2012,” she says. "But I think the [2014 war in Crimea], along with my willingness to explore my Jewish roots, convinced me to make the move.

“Of course, I expected to face some obstacles – but I was not prepared for what was to come regarding job-hunting. I wish someone would have prepared me for that reality,” Bratshpis says.

In Russia, she had spent five years working as an engineer at Boeing, after completing an MA in aerospace. Before moving to Israel, she met with a friend of her brother’s, who assured her he would help her find employment.

“He really tried to help, but it didn’t work,” she recounts. “I would send applications and people would return my calls saying they were interested and that I needed to go through security clearance before moving forward. But they never called me back.”

Open gallery view Leonid and Svetlana Bratshpis. "People in Israel are so loud and I got anxious all the time, thinking a fight was about to break out." Credit: Svetlana Bratshpis

Having failed to land a job in her chosen field, Bratshpis thought she might enjoy more success if she switched careers. She became a preschool teacher and English tutor, but the money was not enough to cover her rent in Rishon Letzion. Even the train tickets to work were costing more than her salary, she says. A brief stint at a company working in the field of binary options, meanwhile, ended when she realized the operation was fraudulent.

Svetlana met her now-husband Leonid at an ulpan (Hebrew language school for new immigrants). Although he was also a Russian Jew, he had grown up in the United States and always knew he could return there if things didn’t work out in Israel.

Leonid had previously worked in a field that did not really exist in Israel – recycling restaurants’ cooking oil – and so also switched careers, becoming a preschool teacher. However, they both recognized that if they wanted to start a family, they would not be able to do this in Israel for economic reasons.

And so, in 2016, they moved to New Jersey, and later to Long Island. Svetlana now works in the aerospace industry again. A couple of years ago, she told her story to new customers from the Israeli aerospace industry, who were surprised to hear that she couldn’t find a job in Israel and advised her to try again.

“Israel has an amazing aircraft industry, including drones, and I was so excited,” she says. “But I didn’t even know how to start, or where to search. Of course, I also had to adapt to the country. It was a culture shock when I first arrived – things like people putting their feet on the train seats, which is so disrespectful.

“In general,” she adds, “people in Israel are so loud and I got anxious all the time, thinking a fight was about to break out – until I realized that’s just how they converse.”

Sarah

Sarah came to Israel in 2008 at the age of 24, from Mulhouse, in the French region of Alsace. Three years earlier, in the summer of 2005, she had participated in a trip to Israel with other French-Jewish students. There, Israeli author A. B. Yehoshua gave a lecture in which he explained to them that as Diaspora Jews, they were only “partial Jews” – since Jewish identity is a combination of both religion and nationality, he argued.

It was a description she recognized, and it helped convince her that she would only be able to fill that void once she learned Hebrew and moved to Israel.

“In Alsace in the [early] 2000s, Israel and antisemitism were often intertwined, and whenever tensions between Israel and the Palestinians rose, unease grew for the Jews in our community,” she recounts.

Open gallery view Sarah. "As soon as I arrived in Israel, certain experiences shook my values." Credit: Courtesy

The antisemitic incidents Sarah and her relatives experienced were not the only reason for her malaise. Having been raised in an Ashkenazi-Jewish family, she found the memory of the Holocaust a constant in their lives. “Our family stories about the Holocaust and our grandparents’ fears are omnipresent, as if we will never be entirely safe in Europe,” she explains.

And so, law degree in hand, she enrolled at Hebrew University in 2008 for a master’s degree in international relations, where she studied Hebrew and Arabic. In 2012, she decided to become an Israeli citizen, and was soon hired to serve as an intern to then-MK Einat Wilf and participate in a research internship program within the Foreign Ministry.

“As soon as I arrived in Israel, certain experiences shook my values – such as when lecturers discussed different perspectives on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. For instance, the 1982 Sabra and Chatila massacre. Even though I was involved in left-wing organizations in Europe, we never talked about the Palestinians’ perceptions and narratives.”

As Sarah sees it, being a Zionist in France means adopting a unique narrative in which there is no left or right. “If you call yourself a Zionist in Europe, the conflict is perceived and told through a Jewish perspective. And then you get here and it’s a reality check: Your Zionist ideal is confronted with reality; you meet Arab students who tell you what happens on their side in Jerusalem.”

Sarah got married in 2016 to an American from Boston and says they found themselves in Israel as “two Ashkenazim thrown into a Middle Eastern culture, but who ended up getting used to it.”

But the security situation in May 2021 (when Israel and Palestinian militants engaged in an 11-day skirmish), the birth of her second child during the COVID pandemic, along with her husband’s difficulties in passing the Israeli bar exam, convinced them to move to the United States that summer.

“We decided to move to Boston, my husband’s hometown, where he has found a job as a lawyer,” she says. When asked if she has left Israel for good, she responds: “I don’t know – I’d made aliyah for good! I’m going to miss it terribly. I look forward to returning and seeing my friends and country again.”

Marilyn Contreras

The 2017 political and economic crisis in Venezuela pushed many Jews from the South American country to immigrate, including to Israel. One of them was Caracas-born Marilyn Contreras. “There was no food, no medicines, and people ate garbage from the streets. In all parts of the country, protests erupted due to the deteriorating economic and political situation,” she recalls. She was 34 at the time.

Initially, she says she had tried to get a U.S. student visa as she had family in the United States. However, the U.S. immigration policy had become much harsher under Donald Trump’s presidency, especially toward Latin Americans.

Contreras’ mother is French, which gave Marilyn the option of moving to Europe. But having heard that Israel has a thriving high-tech industry, she decided to give it a try.

She hoped to land a job in high-tech after arriving in Israel, having earned a master’s degree in marketing from Spain – but soon realized it wasn’t going to be easy. She spent six months learning Hebrew in Jerusalem, but didn’t receive a single job offer.

“Due to the [weak] Venezuelan bolívar, I didn’t have much money. Before I moved, I took a professional makeup artist course, so I started working as a wedding makeup artist in Tel Aviv,” she says.

As a result of the cost of living in Israel and the standards she was used to back in Venezuela, she says she had to do two jobs to make ends meet. During the day, she worked in a beauty salon, at night, as a waitress in a hotel.

“It was very intense – I was still living on my friend’s couch until I found a place I shared with a 44-year-old Russian woman. I knew the contract she made me sign was shady, but since I couldn’t speak Hebrew, there was nothing I could do so I signed it.” A few months later, her roommate told her to leave the apartment before the contract ended.

Similarly, Contraras claims she was not allowed to eat for more than 10 minutes at work and earned less than minimum wage. “Because you’re a foreigner, polite, eager to prove yourself and you don’t say no to anything, they end up exploiting your weaknesses,” she says. She adds that she wouldn’t have done any of those jobs in her native Venezuela.

Things weren’t much better on the dating scene: “The guys I dated didn’t think I was ‘wife material.” They didn’t understand my culture and they assumed, since I am Latin American, that I was only looking for fun, not serious relationships.”

Open gallery view Marilyn Contreras. "I learned that to earn respect from Israelis, you must fight, threaten and scream." Credit: Maria Eugenia Contreras

Eventually, Contreras learned to fight back “like an Israeli.” She explains: “I learned that to earn respect from Israelis, you must fight, threaten and scream."

After struggling in Tel Aviv, she visited her family in Miami in July 2021 – her first such visit in four years. As soon as she arrived, however, she discovered a health issue and had to undergo surgery.

“As I was in Miami, surrounded by family and feeling supported, I realized how hard life is in Israel,” she says. She decided to say adiós to Israel and join her brother in Mexico City, where she now works in communications and marketing.

Sandra Myara

Sandra Myara was born and raised in Montreal, Quebec. Prior to making Aliyah in 2009, she never had a strong connection to Judaism or Israel, despite growing up in a Conservative Jewish family.

The reason she decided to leave her comfortable Canadian life and try her luck in Israel had nothing to do with any Zionist ideology, but instead a desire to live in Tel Aviv – a city she had grown increasingly fond of, she explains.

Myara, 30 at the time, found a job easily, in a startup that was on the verge of becoming a successful company. “In the growing high-tech industry, the work was engaging, high-paced and fulfilling,” she says. She even felt like she was at the “heart of the Israeli economy.”

Open gallery view Sandra Myara. "After returning to Montreal in 2013, I found a job that allowed me to repay my debts, live alone in an apartment and rebuild my self-esteem." Credit: Courtesy

The corporate culture, however, was “insane,” she says. “The turnover rate at the company was high as people were unable to sustain the intense rhythm that was expected of them.” She was fired one lunchtime after just a year at the company, ending up in tears while clearing her desk.

She applied to other jobs after that and was eventually hired by an Israeli university as a marketing and recruitment employee.

Her new boss immediately told her she had to sign up as many new students as possible for a particular MA program, otherwise it would be closed due to a declining enrollment rate.

In many ways, this university became her second home, a place she loved and where she felt comfortable. Myara recalls that she was successful in convincing hesitant students to choose it over rival colleges.

“My performance exceeded the goals set for me, so I requested a raise – which was unexpectedly denied, despite working long hours, fund-raising, networking, and interacting with big-shot investors. I was very disappointed,” she says.

During the hiring interview, she says the department director had asked her what her parents’ professions were. “Since the salary is so low, they wanted to make sure our parents or spouse would be able to support us financially. I told them my father was a doctor, which I believe helped me get the position.”

“A 34-year-old North American cannot work full-time, do well in their career and still be supported financially by their family. Moreover, hiring people based on their family’s wealth is discriminatory,” she charges.

Nevertheless, over the course of almost five years, she was able to adapt to the Israeli culture and even feel “integrated” to some extent. However, the financial stress she was experiencing eventually affected her health and forced her to leave Israel as she says she could no longer afford to live there.

“After returning to Montreal in 2013, I found a job that allowed me to repay my debts, live alone in an apartment, and rebuild my self-esteem, confidence, and dignity,” she says.

For most olim who leave Israel, there is a sense of shame over not being assertive, brilliant, or successful enough to make it in Israel, Myara says.

She met her husband shortly after moving back to Canada. But there’s a twist to that particular tale, one that now sees her living in Washington state with her husband and two children. “After all that I experienced in Israel, I ended up meeting an Israeli man – and we live in an Israeli bubble here in Seattle!” she laughs.