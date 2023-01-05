What's Really Behind the Justice Minister's Assault on the Judiciary Branch

In the shadow of a Mafia-style threat, an expanded panel of justices of the High Court of Justice is convening on Thursday to hear a petition challenging the appointment of Arye Dery as a minister.

A day earlier the new Justice Minister Yariv Levin told a hastily called press conference to announce a series of measures that, if implemented, will amount to nothing less than a legal revolution for Israel – a shaky and partial democracy will evolve into distinctly authoritarian rule.

The voice of that revolution is Levin’s monotone, but the hands behind it all are those of the two strongest personalities in the new government – Netanyahu and Dery.

Open gallery view Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, last week. Credit: Emil Salman

Both are entangled in criminal affairs; the first has been indicted and the other is a convicted criminal in three different cases. One wants to be rescued from his trial now underway, which will land him in jail if he's convicted; the other wants to get rid of any institution or person that might prevent him from serving as a senior minister due to his criminal past.

That's the real story hidden behind Levin’s whitewashed remarks about “reform,” “governance,” and the desecration of Menachem Begin’s name.

If Netanyahu and Dery weren’t in the position they're in right now, Levin today would be tourism or foreign minister; the office on Salah al-Din Street would be occupied by someone who Netanyahu didn’t bother to choose with such care. The prime minister and the interior minister would be fiercely defending the attorney general if David Amsalem or Yoav Kisch had dared to criticize her.

The revolution being launched by Levin, a man unfamiliar with the fundamentals of democracy, is being made possible because Netanyahu and Dery are hostage to their personal sins.

Levin assured everyone on Wednesday that the reforms he wants to bring don’t entail fundamental change, but only those suffering chronic naivety believe that.

The first person he wants to dispose of is the attorney general, Gali Baharav-Miara, who didn’t take the hint and didn’t fear doing what she had to by announcing that she would not defend Dery’s appointment in court because it doesn’t stand the legal test of reasonableness.

If she had wanted to survive and win the favor of the new regime, she had enough opportunities. One of them was offered to her by Gil Limon, the deputy attorney general for public administrative law and the right-hand man of former Attorney General Avichai Mendelblit.

In internal discussions, Limon held that while Dery’s appointment was inappropriate and unethical, it could somehow be defended in court. He wasn’t the only one in the room making defeatist noises.

At the same time they were trying to exact revenge on Baharav-Miara and prepare a new generation of obedient legal advisers, who'll serve the interests of the ministers rather than the interests of the public, Levin will also try to eliminate the High Court or what's left of it. His tools, according to his remarks on Wednesday, will be passage of a narrow override clause and putting an end to the legal standard of reasonableness.

The fact that the latter was raised now, just as the court is hearing the petition against Dery, was the low point of Levin’s press conference. The minister was signaling to the justices that even if you disallow the appointment, we’ll make sure that Dery is installed at the interior and health ministries and has a place at the cabinet table.

Open gallery view Minister Arye Dery earlier this week. Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg

“The measures that Levin announced could turn us into Poland or Turkey very quickly, almost without our realizing that we now have a different kind of government,” says a source who knows the workings of the Supreme Court well.

“But the craziest of them all is ending the reasonableness standard. If they try to take it from the judges, the judges can use the proportionality principle, and if they take proportionality away, they'll use the pretext of extraneous considerations or public trust to invalidate unreasonable governmental decisions,” he added.

In other words, the government will struggle to rid the system of all the tools designed to minimally ensure judicial review against the most predatory government Israel has ever seen.

Imagine for a minute that the High Court doesn’t shy away from Levin’s muscle-flexing and rejects Dery’s appointment. The Knesset then responds by ending the reasonableness standard and the court again rejects the appointment on other grounds – let’s say, public trust (Baharav-Miara, has already written that Dery’s appointment “will cause serious harm to public trust in the integrity of the elected officials”).

In that case, we may be witness to an unprecedented scenario in which the government chooses not to obey a High Court ruling and allows a minister to be seated even after the justices have invalidated his appointment.

In such a situation, an apathetic public could provide Netanyahu, Dery and Levin all the justifications they need to stage a coup d’état. The crowd will have spoken with its silence that it’s no longer interested in even a semblance of democracy.