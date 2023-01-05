Opposition leader Yair Lapid promised to reverse any changes to the Israeli judicial system made by the current government upon its return to power, predicting that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition will not last “even a year and a half.”

In an interview with the Walla news site published on Thursday morning, the former prime minister castigated the ruling Likud party for its plan to overhaul the judiciary and offered reassurances that Israeli democracy would survive any reforms.

“We have to fight for the legal system. People don't understand” that “the whole essence of what a state is that a state is a legal institution. It has a law and the Supreme Court is the interpreter of the law,” Lapid said, explaining that the opposition planned on holding a dialogue with coalition members “in an attempt to explain to them and talk to them about the fact that what is happening here is profoundly improper.”

On Wednesday evening, newly appointed Justice Minister Yariv Levin presented what is being described as a "reform of governance" that would include several legislative initiatives aimed at limiting the power of the Israeli Supreme Court and the legal advisers to the government.

Promising to “fight” the plan, Lapid said that he believed that the “legal system will stand up for itself.”

“Democracies aren't destroyed so quickly. I don't think there's any danger. I know Hungary quite well from home and I don't think there is any danger that we'll become Hungarians. There's a danger that we'll become a democracy-minus, this is their goal. It'll not stop even where Netanyahu wants to stop,” he declared.

“Whatever they do, we'll reverse as soon as we return to power,” he said, adding that “in 2024 we'll go to the elections again; it's doubtful if the government will last even a year and a half. Netanyahu isn't used to and doesn't know how to be weak… We'll return to power.”

Lapid also added that he believed that Netanyahu was “worried about [National Security Minister] Itamar Ben-Gvir and knows that he is dangerous” but is “too weak to do anything.”

According to an Israel Democracy Institute poll released this week, a majority of Israelis have indicated that they believe that Netanyahu handled coalition negotiations badly, with six-out-of-ten respondents giving the Prime Minister either a “terrible” or “very bad” grade.

62 percent of Israelis believe that “Likud made too many concessions to its coalition partners over the course of the negotiations,” the Jerusalem-based think tank reported, noting that only 26 percent believe that he did not.

Netanyahu was forced to repeatedly disavow or distance himself from statements by his far-right allies in the days before his nascent coalition, the most conservative in Israeli history, took power.

Last week, then-Prime Minister Lapid promised to quickly return from the opposition as he prepared to hand over power to Netanyahu, to whom he appealed not to undo his government’s policies.

Israel has “a strong economy, with improved security capabilities and powerful deterrence” and is currently enjoying “the best international status” it has ever had, Lapid tweeted last Thursday.

Sharing a photo of transition documents for the new prime minister, Lapid quipped: “We're delivering you a state in excellent condition. Try not to ruin it, we'll be right back. The briefing files are ready.”