The UN Security Council decided on Thursday to hold an emergency discussion on far-right lawmaker Itamar Ben-Gvir's visit to the Temple Mount/ Al-Aqsa compound that violated the status quo on the site that is holy to both Jews and Muslims.

The Council is expected to convene on Friday at 10 P.M. (Israel time), following a request by the Palestinian Authority and Jordan, and with the backing of other members of the council – including China and the United Arab Emirates.

The Palestinian UN envoy, Dr. Riyad H. Mansour, told Haaretz that the Palestinian delegation to the UN intends to hold further consultations with representatives from Arab and Muslim countries until Friday.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said Tuesday that the Palestinian Authority's moves with the UN are coordinated with Jordan and other Arab countries, and said that the international outreach to the UN has the potential to "stop the dangerous Israeli escalation that risks the holy places of Islam and Christianity."

Thursday's decision comes after a wave of international condemnations quickly followed Ben-Gvir's visit to the Temple Mount/Al-Aqsa compound on Tuesday morning, which marked his first visit to the contested Jerusalem holy site since he took office last week.

The spokesperson of the U.S. embassy to Israel said that "Ambassador [Tom] Nides has been very clear in conversations with the Israeli government on the issue of preserving the status quo in Jerusalem’s holy sites. Actions that prevent that are unacceptable."

U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a briefing that Ben-Gvir's visit to the Temple Mount "has the potential to exacerbate tensions and to provoke violence."

Price further stated that the U.S. "is deeply concerned by any unilateral actions that have the potential to exacerbate tensions precisely because we want to see the opposite happen. We want to see tensions reduced."

The U.K. Embassy in Israel has also stated on Tuesday that it is "Concerned by the visit to Haram al-Sharif/Temple Mount by Minister Ben-Gvir today," and added that it "remains committed to the Status Quo, and it is important that all should avoid actions which inflame tensions and undermine the cause of peace."

Condemnation statements were also issued by The French Embassy in Israel, Turkey's Foreign Ministry, Jordan, The United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, which represents 57 Muslim countries.