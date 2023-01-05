U.S. Sets Red Line on Illegal West Bank Outpost, Setting Up Clash With Netanyahu

WASHINGTON - The United States on Wednesday set an indisputable red line on the illegal West Bank outpost of Homesh, setting up a potential clash with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's far-right coalition that could spark conflict within the nascent Israeli government.

“The Homesh outpost in the West Bank is illegal. It is illegal even under Israeli Law. Our call to refrain from unilateral steps certainly includes any decision to create a new settlement, to legalize outposts or allowing building of any kind deep in the West Bank, adjacent to Palestinian communities or on private Palestinian land,” State Department spokesperson Ned Price said.

The matter of outpost legalization has been one area where the Biden administration has explicitly indicated would be a matter on which they would forcibly push back against Israel, alongside matters that would harm the two-state solution like the Temple Mount status quo, settlement expansion and annexation.

Official U.S. statements, including congratulatory statements from U.S. President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken and a readout of a call with Blinken and Foreign Minister Eli Cohen, explicitly emphasized “the continued U.S. commitment to a two-state solution and opposition to policies that endanger its viability.”

The Homesh outpost was built on privately-owned Palestinian land that had been originally evacuated along with three other West Bank settlements when Israel withdrew from the Gaza Strip in 2005. Since then, the Disengagement Law has officially prohibited Israelis from entering Homesh without special permission. There is a constant Israeli presence at the site, however, which contains a makeshift yeshiva.

Israel's new finance minister, far-right leader Bezalel Smotrich, has stated that the government should cancel the Disengagement Law and allow permanent Israeli civilian presence at Homesh. This was also included in his party's coalition agreement with Netanyahu's Likud party. If Netanyahu decides not to fulfill this promise because of international pressure, he risks a confrontation with Smotrich, a key partner in his ruling coalition.

Earlier this week, Israel's High Court granted the government 90 days to explain its decision to reverse course on Homesh after vowing to repeal the Disengagement Law forbidding Israeli presence at the site. The site's Palestinian landowners, who are the petitioners in the current court case, have been prevented from reaching their property because settlers at the outpost have blocked their access.