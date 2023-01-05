This Is How Israel’s Economy Could Succumb to Populism

There were no surprises in the open letter the leaders of the high-tech industry addressed to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu two weeks ago. Everyone is aware of the danger posed to private enterprise from so-called “judicial reform” and to Israel’s human capital base by continuing to enable Israel’s Haredim to shun secular studies.

Those are all real concerns, but the real danger appeared almost as an aside in the letter: Prefacing their criticisms with the proviso that “as citizens, we respect the results of the recent elections that reflect the will of the people,” Israel’s tech leaders were apologizing for daring to criticize the country’s elected leadership.

That perhaps captures the real threat not just to Israeli high-tech, but to the Israeli economy as a whole. Because however much Bezalel Smotrich, the new finance minister, talks about encouraging smaller government and free markets, he and his cabinet colleagues are Israel’s first populist government and that in itself is a threat to the economy.

Populism expresses itself in different ways in different times and different places, but what it has in common nearly everywhere is that it rejects institutional autonomy and expertise, disregards the principles of good governance, inflames societal divisions, and disparages the opposition as irrelevant at best, and enemies of the people at worst.

To one degree or another, the new Netanyahu government shares these characteristics. History has some painful lessons about their heavy cost to the economy.

Turkey is just one example. As a study by the European Center for Populism Studies shows, the Turkish economy enjoyed remarkable growth in the first years of Recep Tayyip Erdoğan as prime minister, and sought to promote democratic institutions, rule of law and Turkey’s admission to the European Union.

After 2007 he did an about-face, establishing authoritarian rule and promoting a religious-nationalist populism that pursued Islamization at the expense of individual rights. Erdogan subordinated independent institutions like the central bank and even the statistics bureau to his will, attacked “the tyranny of the elites,” and cowed the media and the courts. Crony capitalism became the order of the day.

Erdogan got his one-man rule, and Turkey has paid the price for it with bizarre policies, most famously lowering interest rates amid high inflation, with no one in government or business capable of standing up to him. Today Turkey is beset by rampant inflation, a growing national debt, rising poverty, high unemployment and a plummeting lira. Per capita gross domestic product has been in decline since 2013.

The same trajectory occurred in South Africa. As a Carnegie Endowment for International Peace study recounts, South Africa enjoyed 15 years of accelerating economic growth after the fall of the apartheid regime in the early 1990s, helped along by black empowerment and rule of law. In 1996 world rankings for governance and control of corruption, South Africa was at European levels. Along with Brazil, Russia, India and China, it was considered a BRICS economy, an emerging-market leader at the time.

That all came to an end when the populist firebrand Jacob Zuma was elected president in 2009. Zuma encouraged crony capitalism, and allowed politicians to compete for control of budgets and state-owned companies. Irregular government spending soared. South African courts mostly preserved their integrity, but the prosecutorial system was badly undermined.

Despite South Africa’s vast natural resources, the economy struggled with corruption and mismanagement. GDP growth that had been as much as 4.9 percent annually in the years before Zuma dropped to 1.8 percent on average from 2013 to 2019. Everything from education to road repair deteriorated. Today, the corrupt, mismanaged state-owned power monopoly can’t even keep South Africa’s lights on.

The Argentinian example

But perhaps the poster-boy for populism bringing about economic decline is Argentina. These days the country mostly appears in global headlines for its chronic economic crises and a remarkable record of irresponsible, populist policies. But a century ago, things were much different. The economy had been growing 5 percent or more annually and after World War I waxed rich exporting meat, grain and leather to war-torn Europe.

Yet the rule of law in Argentina, as recounted in a survey in the Latin American Economic Review, never established a firm fitting. When the army broke the constitutional order in 1930, the country bounced back and forth for decades between democracy and dictatorship, the most famous of the latter being that of Juan Peron and his wife of “Evita” fame. Political opponents were persecuted, the Supreme Court was repeatedly disbanded and certain interest groups were showered with favors. Rent-seeking replaced productive economic activity.

Last month, Argentinians enjoyed a brief moment of respite after their country won the World Cup, but the reality of day-to-day life is that inflation is heading towards 100 percent, the poverty rate is nearly 40 percent and more debt defaults loom on the horizon.

So far, Israel’s governance record has been reasonably good. The Legatum Prosperity Index, which measures the factors that enable national economies to thrive, ranked Israel 32nd in the world in 2021, a reasonable level given our inevitably low rankings for safety and security and natural environment. Critically, in 2021 Israel ranked 20th in the world on governance, way ahead of Italy (39), South Africa (48), Argentina (54) and Turkey (127!).

But policies like weakening the court’s independence, turning ministry legal advisers into yes-men, ceding control of West Bank administration to settlers and giving politicians power over what’s taught in schools, rarely achieve the results their backers claim they want, like more democracy, more patriotism and bigger piece of the pie for their base. Instead, you get institutional breakdown and corruption.

Thus, even if they do come to fruition, the effect of Smotrich’s business-friendly, free-market policies will easily be swamped by the Netanyahu government’s highest priorities – favoring the Haredim and settlers over the rest of the population, neutering government institutions or laws that get in their way.

Optimists may insist that the Israeli economy can weather populist rule just as it has weathered the political instability of recent years and the ever-present danger of war and terror. We’re Startup Nation after all and capable of overcoming adversity.

But Argentina a century ago was Beef Nation, a global breadbasket; South Africa was Mining Nation, whose gold and platinum would ensure it lasting prosperity; and Turkey’s “Anatolian Tigers” of the early 2000s looked unstoppable.

Argentina still has its farms and ranches, Italy retains its luxury brands and South Africa its gold. Turkey’s tigers didn’t pack up and leave.

But in each case, these countries squandered those valuable economic assets through bad government’s imposing bad policies.

If anything, Israel’s Startup Nation – dependent as it is on human resources who can pick up and go and must be renewed every generation by schools and universities – is more vulnerable than the others. Netanyahu and Company should be reading that letter from the hi-tech leaders carefully.