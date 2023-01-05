Majority of Israelis Oppose Netanyahu Gov't Plan to Weaken the Legal System, Poll Shows

Explaining that the Knesset and cabinet are “the clear expression of the people's democratic choice,” newly-appointed Justice Minister Yariv Levin presented on Wednesday plants to limit the power of the country’s judiciary through a series of reforms which polling indicates are opposed by a majority of Israelis.

Among other measures, the government will pursue legislation that would permit the Knesset to override Supreme Court decisions by a very slim majority of 61 votes in the 120-seat parliament, as well as legislation to tip the balance on the Judicial Appointments Committee in favor of politicians. Currently, the judges on the committee effectively have veto power over the appointment of Supreme Court justices.

But according to a new survey released on Wednesday evening by the Israel Democracy Institute, these measures, which would strengthen the legislature at the expense of the courts, are far from a “clear expression” of public preferences.

The poll, which was conducted in late November in the wake of the election, found that 54 percent of respondents believed that the High Court should have the power to strike down legislation found to be in conflict with Israel’s quasi-constitutional Basic Laws while 35 percent disagreed.

While Israel does not have a constitution, it does have 12 Basic Laws, pieces of legislation which deal with issues of fundamental rights and the structure of the government. In 1995, the High Court ruled that these laws had constitutional status, a decision with which many on the right disagree.

Views on the so-called override clause appeared to differ by religious and political affiliation, with “a very large majority” of secular and left-wing Israelis in favor of the court’s power to nullify laws while the the the right is divided on the issue with 41 percent of respondents in favor and 49 percent opposed.

The right has also long opposed the current method of selecting judges, which is controlled by a Judicial Appointments Committee comprising nine members, including representation from the Supreme Court, the Knesset, the cabinet and the Israel Bar Association. The support of seven members of the committee, which is headed by the justice minister, is required to confirm a candidate for the Supreme Court.

The Likud has long sought to change the composition of the panel and Levin has previously pushed legislation to require Supreme Court nominees to public hearings at the Knesset Constitution, Law and Justice Committee.

However, only 16 percent of Israelis polled by the IDI said that they believed that the number of politicians on the committee should be increased, while 19 percent said that the current composition of the body was appropriate and a full quarter supported increasing the number of justices. A further 10 percent supported increasing the number of Bar Association representatives while 30 percent of respondents indicated that they did not have a view on the issue.

When broken down by political orientation, only 15 percent of right-wing respondents considered the current makeup of the committee appropriate while 23 percent supported increasing the number of politicians, 18 percent were in favor of adding more justices, 10 percent called for more representatives of the Bar Association and 34 percent didn’t have a definite opinion.

The political center and left have been outspoken in their opposition to the right’s reform proposals.

In an interview with Walla news published on Thursday, opposition leader Yair Lapid promised to reverse any changes to the Israeli judicial system made by the current government, predicting that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition will not last “even a year and a half.”

“Whatever they do, we will reverse as soon as we return to power,” he said, adding that “in 2024 we will go to the elections again, it is doubtful if the government will last even a year and a half.”