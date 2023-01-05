Longest-serving Palestinian Security Prisoner Freed After 40 Years in Israeli Prison

The longest-serving Palestinian security prisoner, Karim Younis, was freed on Thursday after 40 years in Israeli prison. He was arrested in 1983 along with his relatives Maher and Sami following the kidnapping and murder of Israeli soldier Avi Bromberg in 1980.

On Thursday morning, Younis was dropped off at the Ra'anana central station after being freed, and was assisted by passersby to get in touch with his family. He was then picked up by his brother, who drove him to his home in the village of Ara in northern Israel.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir decided against allowing Younis to be taken up from prison and instead gave the police commissioner instructions to release Younis in Ra'anana in order to prevent celebrations at the prison.

Following Younis' release, Ben-Gvir declared that he would do "everything in my power" to ensure that terrorists "are freed from prison in humiliation" until the government passes a law imposing the death sentence on terrorists.

Ben-Gvir also requested that Younis' reception in his village will be monitored in an attempt to prevent celebrations for his release in the coming days. This was done in response to a legal opinion according to which this may constitute an offense of support in an act of terrorism.

While Younis was initially given a death sentence, it was eventually reduced to Life imprisonment. Shimon Peres, Israel's president at the time, commuted his sentence to 40 years in prison.

Earlier this week, Interior Minister Arye Dery asked the attorney general to revoke the citizenship of Younis and his collaborator and family member Maher Younis, who is expected to be released later this month.

Ahead of his release, Younis voiced his sorrow that he would be released alone and leave behind his fellow inmates, some of whom had served more than 30 years in prison with him.

He wrote that he is being released at a delicate time when "the waves are hitting the Palestinian ship from all directions," which is in the eye of a regional storm and is moving away from the shore.

He has previously claimed that his worldview has evolved and that he no longer advocates violence. "I am a man of peace who promotes peace, dialogue, and negotiations," he wrote to the Parole Committee in 2012.

In September, former Defense Minister Benny Gantz stated that the Palestinian Authority gives security prisoners hundreds of thousands of shekels as a reward for terrorist acts.

A petition was sent to the attorney general requesting that a criminal investigation be launched against Younis for being one of the recipients of the payment . The penalty for violating the Terrorism Law is seven to Ten years in prison.