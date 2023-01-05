Israel's Top Court Hears Appeals About Convicted Netanyahu Ally Appointment

Israel's High Court kicked off a hearing on several appeals against the appointment of convicted Shas party leader Arye Dery as minister on Thursday, in a significant early clash between the new Netanyahu-led government and the judicial system it is seeking to defang.

"If it looks like a duck and walks like a duck – it's a duck. There is no doubt that the motivations for the [Dery] law are personal and intended to allow Dery to avoid appearing before the Central Election Committee to discuss whether his actions were a crime of 'moral turpitude,'" Adv. Aner Helman, who represents the state prosecution, told the court in reference to the law that the incoming government has passed in order to authorize Dery's appointment as a government minister despite his criminal record.

Ultra-Orthodox leader Dery was tapped by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for both health and interior portfolios, but Dery has not yet assumed office due to legal obstacles over his past criminal convictions.

In a plea bargain last year, Dery confessed to tax offenses and was sentenced to probation. As part of the agreement, Dery resigned from the Knesset – and as a result the court was not required to rule on whether his actions were a “crime of moral turpitude.” This was Dery’s third criminal conviction, and he has served prison terms in the past.

Last week, the Knesset amended the Basic Law on the Government, which had prevented a person who served a prison sentence from being appointed a cabinet minister, and the law now applies only to someone who served actual time in prison and not probation, as in Dery’s most recent verdict.

Open gallery view "Thou shalt not steal" – Demonstration outside of Israel's High Court, today. Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg

Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara on Wednesday told the High Court that she opposes Dery's appointment in light of his convictions, and said that she would not represent the government at the High Court.

Ahead of the hearing, dozens of people convened to protest against the law and the right-wing government's "war on democracy" outside the High Court.