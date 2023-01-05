Haaretz - back to home page
Gantz Offers to Form Joint Panel With Netanyahu to Allay Judicial Overhaul

Gantz specifically addressed the controversial override clause, which would allow a government to overturn Supreme Court rulings with a simple majority of 61 Knesset votes, in what would constitute a bold rebalancing of the separation of powers in Israel

Noa Shpigel
Benny Gantz.
Benny Gantz.Credit: Kobi Wolf
Noa Shpigel
Former Defense Minister Benny Gantz offered Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday to establish a bipartisan committee on reforming the judiciary in a last-ditch bid to mitigate the right-wing government's plan for an extensive overhaul.

The leader of the National Unity Party said that he would be willing to discuss "every subject on the agenda" in light of newly-appointed Justice Minister Yariv Levin's plan to defang Israel's judicial system.

Addressing IDC University in Herzliya, Gantz noted that the reforms in their current form amount to "regime change" in Israel. "We are in a real time of emergency," Gantz said.

Gantz specifically addressed the controversial override clause, which would allow a government to overturn Supreme Court rulings with a simple majority of 61 Knesset votes, in what would constitute a bold rebalancing of the separation of powers in Israel. He noted that he would be open to such legislation, so long as it is only used "in extreme cases" where there is a broad consensus, not a "temporary majority" of 61 of the Knesset's 120 members.

Among the first steps that are expected to be taken is putting an end to the 'reasonableness standard' that the High Court has invoked to overrule government decisions that it found to be unreasonable.

The standard is at the center of a case that the high court will be hearing on Thursday regarding the appointment of Shas party leader Arye Dery as interior minister and health minister.

The new government's plan would also permit cabinet ministers to appoint legal advisers who would act on behalf of the ministers rather than reporting to the attorney general and rather than serving as gatekeepers against government overreach.

"There are judges in Jerusalem," Levin said on Wednesday, "but there's also a Knesset in Jerusalem, and there's also a cabinet. And they are the clear expression of the people's democratic choice. I believe that not only the Knesset and cabinet serve by virtue of public trust, but the judicial system is also based on the trust that the public gives it."

Following Levin's statement, the leader of the opposition in the Knesset, former Prime Minister Yair Lapid, tweeted: "Like a gang of criminals, the day before the High Court hearing on the Dery law, the government placed a loaded gun on the table. What Yariv Levin presented today is not legal reform, but rather a threatening letter. They are threatening to destroy the entire constitutional structure of Israel."

