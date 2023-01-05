16-year-old Palestinian Killed by IDF Fire, Palestinian Health Ministry Says

A 16-year-old Palestinian was killed Thursday overnight by Israeli forces fire in the Balata refugee camp near Nablus, the Palestinian Ministry of Health reported.

According to the ministry, the youth killed is Amer Abu Zaitoun. He was mortally wounded by a live gunshot to the head and died a short time later. Palestinian media reported that three other people were injured in the clashes.

Open gallery view Amer Abu Zaitoun.

Residents of Nablus said the IDF force entered the refugee camp in order to arrest wanted persons and clashes broke out there.

According to the residents, the soldiers surrounded the house of a released security prisoner named Hassan Araishi for about an hour, and left the place after arresting him.

On the night between Monday and Tuesday, a 15-year-old Palestinian was killed by IDF fire in the Dheisheh refugee camp, near Bethlehem. The IDF Spokesperson said that Border Police forces at the scene fired in response to the throwing of Molotov cocktails, explosive devices and stones at them. The Palestinian Ministry of Health said that the victim, Adam Ayad was shot in the chest and died as a result.

Data from the Israeli human rights organization B'Tselem show that in 2022, 144 Palestinians were killed in the West Bank by Israeli security forces fire, which is a record high since 2004.

The army attributes the rise in fatalities to the presence of much more weaponry and the increased use of them against IDF forces during raids, which have escalated since March.

According to the IDF, last year there were 130 shooting incidents against soldiers when Israeli forces entered Palestinian communities, compared to only 25 in 2021.

At the same time, according to Haaretz's investigation, which is based on real-time IDF reports, only in about 45% of the cases was there a specific claim that the dead were armed or that the fatal shooting happened during clashes in which there was, among other things, firing.