Even Hamas Wants Quiet Now. Ben-Gvir Has Other Ideas

Netanyahu’s new government, the most far-right, racist, and homophobic in Israel’s history, has barely been in office for a week, and we were already so close to disaster by Tuesday, as Israel’s messianic Itamar Ben-Gvir, who's been convicted of racist incitement and support for terrorism, visited the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound that morning.

Ben-Gvir’s reckless stunt was both grandstanding for the media and a provocation aimed at the Palestinians. It was also an act of (perhaps coordinated) defiance towards Netanyahu, who had reportedly requested him not to go right now lest it ruin Bibi’s first official visit to the Emirates.

The loyal disciple of the notorious anti-Arab racist Meir Kahane got almost everything he wanted: Being the talk of the town across the globe; getting a prime-time TV interview to spout hate; showing he could show his boss who's the boss; claiming fearlessness in the face of Hamas threats.

Lives could have easily been lost. Perhaps we can thank divine intervention that hell didn't break loose; that Ben-Gvir didn’t run into and provoke Palestinians, triggering clashes and riots, which he would have certainly used as pretext to impose restrictions at al-Aqsa, fueling a broader escalation.

To Ben-Gvir’s disappointment, his visit didn't spur scenes of Israeli triumphalism and Palestinian defeat, which meant that an immediate Hamas retaliation is now unlikely.

What is more concerning, however, are the seriously dangerous inferences the Israeli right will draw from this incident today. Extremist nationalist groups like the Temple Mount Movement – which had already submitted a list of insane demands to Ben-Gvir to drastically change the status quo at al-Haram al-Sharif – will surely now double up on their pressure campaign. They can argue that Hamas didn't attack after Ben-Gvir's visit and the skies didn't fall, so why not push for more? That would be a surefire recipe for a third intifada.

Until recently, Hamas has made calm and stability a priority, sensing that Gaza’s beleaguered population is fed up with violent escalations and in desperate need of respite from Israel’s destructive reprisals.

That's true especially now, when Hamas’ transactional relationship with Israel has born some – albeit limited and insufficient – fruit, such as allowing a few thousand Gazans to work in Israel and receiving monthly cash flows from Qatar, which creates a positive deterrent.

Hamas’ investment in maintaining calm was coupled with a sharp decline in the visibility of its leaders in the media before and after the Ben-Gvir visit and a deliberate, significant reduction of bombastic or threatening statements.

Several outspoken Hamas leaders received explicit instructions to keep a low profile and avoid media appearances, including both moderates and hardliners. For example, a hardliner like Fathi Hammad, known for bizarre and violent statements, hasn't uttered a word publicly in almost two years.

Even the movement’s strongman leader in Gaza, Yahya Sinwar, was made to read a pre-written statement from a paper on Hamas' anniversary celebrations two weeks ago, so that he would not improvise, make grand promises or threats as usual.

Open gallery view Hamas leader Yahye Sinwar in Gaza: Being kept on a short leash to prevent unscripted threats against Israel Credit: Mahmud Hams / AFP

Hamas also redoubled its effort into containing Gaza's Palestinian Islamic Jihad since their last solo escalation with Israel in August. The movement met with PIJ leaders two weeks ago to dissuade them from taking action in light of the escalating settler terror and violent IDF raids across the West Bank that rendered 2022 the deadliest year for Palestinians since 2004. The meeting affirmed factional consensus to spare Gaza further destruction at this moment.

Even when Netanyahu won Israel's elections last November, Hamas’ internal position was not to rush to action, but rather to exercise restraint, and wait and see how the new government act, in the hope that business would continue as usual.

After all, it was Netanyahu’s previous government that established the transactional relationship with Hamas whereby Gaza’s de facto rulers maintain absolute quiet in return for Israel allowing Qatari cash into the enclave (with Bibi’s declared goal of this equation being to keep Palestinians divided).

The result, as admitted by the Israeli Defense Forces’ Chief of Staff last December, is that the last two years have been the quietest in Israel’s south in 15 years.

Open gallery view Israel's border with Gaza. Credit: Eli Hershkovich

But it's going to be more difficult for Hamas to maintain calm and keep other armed groups in line when Ben-Gvir is overseeing the Israeli police and the Border Police operating at al-Aqsa, and when he's just proved (even if performatively) to be untamable by Netanyahu’s decrees. Not to mention, his equally dangerous ally, the supremacist theocrat, Bezalel Smotrich now being in charge of the West Bank.

There has been a lot of pressure piling up on Hamas to act against mounting settler violence; almost daily IDF killings; the imminent eviction of the south Hebron Hills communities of Masafer Yatta, and so on.

This pressure is compounded by the uncertainty about whether Qatari cash will continue to flow this year. Hamas fears Doha's patience is wearing thin. Qatar has yet to give a firm commitment to funding for 2023; its largest charity in Gaza laid off 42 staff members during the World Cup, a possible precursor to gradually bowing out.

Add to this the numerous explosive policies of Netanyahu's coalition to restore capital punishment against Palestinians; deport “disloyal” East Jerusalemites; make life insufferable for Palestinian prisoners; give IDF soldiers and policemen full immunity even if they act in violation of rules of engagement or outside active duty; and rampantly expand settlements.

Open gallery view Armed Hamas militants in Gaza. Credit: Reuters

There's also an opportunity for Hamas to claim leadership of the Palestinian struggle with Bibi back to weakening the PA to the brink of collapse and Fatah being divided to the point of paralysis.

In such a tense and loaded environment, Jerusalem would be a definitive trigger for escalation. The status quo at al-Aqsa is a microcosm of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. At once the holiest site for Jews and the third-holiest place for Muslims, it's a symbol of both the Israeli conquests of 1967 and of Palestinian identity.

Open gallery view Palestinian protesters at the Al-Aqsa Mosque, Jerusalem holding up a Hamas flag Credit: Mahmoud Illean / AP

Hence, when extremists walk through the al-Aqsa compound and on occasion waving the Israeli flag to rub it in Palestinians’ faces, the intention is an assertion of Israeli domination and hegemony at the cost of the further subjugation and erasure of Palestinians.

It's no surprise that Israel’s Chief Rabbinate has long forbidden Jewish visitations and prayers to the area, knowing the chaos that provocations at al-Aqsa could spark.

It won't be long before Ben-Gvir, who made a name for himself by provoking, dehumanizing and inciting racism and violence against Palestinians, strikes again. And the miracle that prevented a major escalation after his latest stunt cannot be trusted to be a perpetual one.

Although the Biden administration, UK, France, Norway, Jordan, Egypt, Turkey, Qatar and the UAE all swiftly condemned any changes to al-Aqsa’s status quo, verbal condemnation alone will not create a deterrent to extremists in Netanyahu’s government deliberately playing with fire.

There must be tangible steps taken to avert disaster. The international community must declare Ben-Gvir persona non grata and threaten sanctions against him should he advance his other dangerous promises to, for example, deport East Jerusalemites. The Biden administration must urgently affirm that East Jerusalem is an occupied territory and withdraw Trump’s recognition of Israel’s illegal annexation.

In parallel fashion, urgent steps should be taken to revive hope and reduce radicalizing despair amongst Palestinians in the occupied territories. The least of such steps would be to reopen the U.S. Consulate in Jerusalem, and for the EU to prioritize recognizing the State of Palestine. The international community cannot join the Palestinians as hostages to Israel's radical fundamentalists.

Muhammad Shehada is a writer and civil society activist from Gaza and a student of Development Studies at Lund University, Sweden. Twitter: @muhammadshehad2