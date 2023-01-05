The Israeli Spy Mission to Torpedo Iraq's Nuclear Project

One day in mid-1976, a small, booby-trapped envelope exploded at the entrance to a house in a town outside Rome. The front door was only slightly damaged, but the noise of the blast brought the occupants rushing to the site. Minutes later, there was a knock at the same door. The family, who thought that police or neighbors had arrived on the scene, were surprised to find two strangers there. The two men asked politely to speak with the home’s owner; they told him details about his place of work that only he could have known.