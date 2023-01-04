A majority of Israelis have indicated that they believe Benjamin Netanyahu handled coalition negotiations badly, with 60 percent of respondents in a recent poll giving the Prime Minister either a “terrible” or “very bad” grade in a poll released on Wednesday.

According to the Israel Democracy Institute’s monthly survey Netanyahu received mostly positive grades from the supporters of the parties in his new right-wing and religious government — although significant numbers in both his own ruling Likud (38 percent) and the nationalist Religious Zionism (36 percent) responded negatively.

While 59 percent of Likud voters gave Netanyahu a positive grade for his handling of the coalition talks, 62 percent of Israelis believe that “Likud made too many concessions to its coalition partners over the course of the negotiations,” the Jerusalem-based think tank reported, noting that only 26 percent believe that he did not.

During the negotiations in late November, Netanyahu’s Likud party launched several attacks against Bezalel Smotrich and his Religious Zionism party, with senior lawmakers lambasting the now-Finance Minister for demanding that they reassign specific departments in multiple government ministries to ministries that his lawmakers will control.

Speaking with the Walla news site at the time, MK Yariv Levin, who was leading the coalition negotiations for Likud, accused Smotrich of working to “establish a government within a government,” claiming that he “wants to take over half the government.”

In the final coalition deal, Religious Zionism gained authority over the Civil Administration which oversees construction, infrastructure and security coordination in the West Bank and is traditionally overseen by the Defense Ministry.

Meanwhile, the coalition agreement between Likud and Otzma Yehudit stated that the Border Police would be separated from the police, and that it will be placed under the personal authority of the national security minister – giving Kahanist lawmaker-turned-national security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir significant power over forces in the West Bank.

In addition, Noam Party chief Avi Maoz was appointed a new deputy minister in the Office of the Prime Minister and given control over “external” educational programs and the choice of who operates them – including enrichment programs, special activities and even school trips in thousands of schools.

Speaking to Ynet during the talks, Likud lawmaker David Bitan lashed out at both Smotrich and Netanyahu, complaining that his fellow Likud legislators “don’t know how to negotiate” and mourning that “the outcome of the negotiations is not in favor of the Likud.”

Netanyahu had been forced to repeatedly disavow or distance himself from statements by his far-right allies in the days as his nascent coalition, the most conservative in Israeli history, prepared to take power.

Statements in favor of discriminating against the LGBTQ community, changing the status quo on the Temple Mount and changing the law to prevent non-Jewish immigration, all required Netanyahu to assure the public that he did not plan on instituting “a country [governed] by halakha,” a reference to Orthodox Jewish religious law.

75 percent of those interviewed by the IDI indicated that they believe that the impact of the ultra-Orthodox was “large relative to their share of the population,” a belief which appears to be borne out by Likud’s coalition agreement with the Haredi United Torah Judaism party.

The agreement – which stated that the status quo “will be maintained as has been accepted for decades” – binds the two parties to “work to correct” any changes to existing conditions and requires any legislation that “may affect a religious way of life” to be brought to UTJ for consultation prior to be advanced in the Knesset.

Among the changes to be rolled back, former Religious Affairs Minister Matan Kahana’s plans to privatize the system of certification of kosher food in the country over the summer and allow local municipal rabbis to perform conversions. The government would then only recognize orthodox conversions through the rabbinate and the government draft legislative amendments to the Law of Return disallowing immigration by non-Jewish grandchildren of Jews.

According to the agreement, ultra-Orthodox public events are to be exempted from legislation on discrimination and will allow Israeli businesses to discriminate against customers for religious reasons.

The law, the agreement stated, will be amended to “prevent damage to a private business that refrains from providing a service or product due to religious belief, provided that it is a non-unique service or product and that a similar alternative can be obtained in geographical proximity at a similar price.”