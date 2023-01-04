Netanyahu's Justice Minister to Present Plans for Radical Judicial Overhaul

Justice Minister Yariv Levin is set to present plans on Wednesday for what's being described as a "reform of governance" that would include several legislative initiatives aimed at limiting the power of the Israeli Supreme Court and the legal advisers to the government.

Among the first steps that he is expected to take is to end the reasonableness standard that the High Court has invoked to overrule government decisions that it found to be unreasonable. The standard is at the center of a case that the court will be hearing on Thursday regarding the appointment of Shas party leader Arye Dery as interior minister and health minister.

Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara has said that the appointment was unreasonable in light of Dery's conviction last year on tax evasion charges. Dery served a jail term about two decades ago on another criminal conviction, but was given a suspended sentence on the tax evasion conviction. Since taking office, the new government has amended the law so that a suspended sentence would not disqualify a candidate from appointment to the cabinet.

The new government's plan is also expected to permit cabinet ministers to appoint legal advisers who would act on behalf of the ministers rather than reporting to the attorney general and rather than serving as gatekeepers against government overreach.

Levin is also expected to announce legislation that would permit the Knesset to override Supreme Court decisions by a bare majority of 61 votes in the 120-seat parliament, as well as legislation to tip the balance on the Judicial Appointments Committee in favor of politicians. Currently, the judges on the committee effectively have veto power over the appointment of Supreme Court justices.

At a public appearance on Wednesday prior to Levin's presentation, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke of the changes that his new government intends to make in a variety of fields. In an apparent reference to Levin's plan, the prime minister said, "We will enact reforms that will ensure the correct balance among the three branches of government."

Bar Association head vows to fight the plan

"The cat's out of the bag," Avi Himi, the president of the Israel Bar Association said in advance of Justice Minister Levin's news conference on Wednesday. "The new government wants power without limits, without oversight and without restraints and to turn the State of Israel from a Jewish, democratic and liberal country into a benighted one."

The timing of Levin's announcement, a day before a hearing at the High Court of Justice on the legality of the appointment of Arye Dery as interior and health minister, despite his criminal record "is certainly not coincidental and is an antidemocratic step in and of itself that is designed to threaten the justices of the Supreme Court and to do harm to their independence to decide to the best of their judicial" judgment, Nimi said.

"This clearly appears to be a lesson that the justice minister learned from Erdogan," the bar association president quipped, in a reference to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has undermined the independence of his country's judiciary, "and that's a pity."

"We will not permit harm to the independence of the court. We won't permit the politicization of the court and will not permit the tyranny of the government. We will do everything we can to prevent improper and severe fast-tracked steps that threaten the country's character, including taking to the streets (before that's prohibited by law)."

Former Prime Minister Yair Lapid, who is now the leader of the opposition in the Knesset, said, "We will not only fight in every possible way against each and every one of the measures Levin will be announcing this evening. I am saying in advance that we will reverse them the moment we return to power. Anyone who carries out a unilateral revolution against the system of government in Israel should know that we are in no way committed to it.”

Reasonableness standard

Earlier on Wednesday, Attorney General Baharav-Miara told the High Court that she opposed Dery’s appointment as a minister because “the appointment deviates radically from the standard of reasonableness and should be considered null and void.” She added that she felt especially strongly about it because of the moral turpitude of Dery’s acts.

"Minister Dery’s many convictions for offenses committed at various times over his life, while serving in various public offices, including very senior positions, offenses the last of which were committed after he had already served an actual prison sentence … leads to the clear conclusion that his appointment to the high position of a minister in the government less than a year after he was convicted and given a suspended sentence of 12 months will seriously injure the public's trust in the integrity of elected officials,” the attorney general wrote.

In a related development, Religious Zionism Knesset member Simcha Rothman was selected Wednesday to chair the Knesset’s Constitution, Law and Justice Committee.

Open gallery view Religious Zionism's Simcha Rothman in the Knesset last week. Credit: Emil Salman

"Even the most exalted values, which came from the highest source, aren’t binding without the consent of the people," Rothman said at the meeting where his appointment was confirmed. Even the Torah received from "the Holy One" at Mount Sinai "is, when all is said and done, a contract signed under duress, if there’s no consent and free and willing acceptance by the people," he added.