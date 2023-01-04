Leading Haredi Newspaper Slams Ben-Gvir Over 'Dangerous' Temple Mount Visit

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir’s Tuesday morning visit to the Temple Mount was an “unnecessary and dangerous provocation” that places the lives of Israel’s Jewish citizens at risk, Yated Ne’eman, the ultra-Orthodox United Torah Judaism’s party newspaper, announced on Wednesday.

Ben-Gvir, who has repeatedly railed against what he called anti-Jewish ‘apartheid’ at the Jerusalem holy site, where Jews are prohibited from engaging in public prayer, ascended the mount after he reportedly agreed with Netanyahu to delay the visit to the compound.

His visit has provoked intense criticism from an international community concerned about any changes in the status quo on the mount. This change has been a longstanding goal of Ben-Gvir’s, who stated on the eve of the election that he would demand that Netanyahu introduce "equal rights for Jews" there.

In a front page article, the ultra-Orthodox newspaper accused Ben-Gvir of “upsetting the Arab world, angering the world, and drawing strong American condemnation” and asserted that his visit “illustrated to all of us that the Temple Mount is not really in the hands of the State of Israel.”

“Such illegal shows endanger Jewish lives and play into the hands of the instigators in the minarets of the mosques, the ‘murderous ideologues’ of Hamas and the Islamic movement,” the paper stated.

“Who allows these people (unfortunately, there are also those with an ultra-Orthodox appearance) to endanger Jewish lives unnecessarily and contrary to the clear law?”

Open gallery view Ben-Gvir at the Temple Mount on Tuesday morning.

The article is one of the first signs of acrimony between the members of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s hard-right and religious coalition partners. Responding to the editorial, Ben-Gvir took to Twitter to complain about how secular news outlets were covering the Yated Ne’eman headline.

Yated, he tweeted, “is against a state for the Jewish people and opposes secularists living here. Do you support this too?”

While the holiness of the site, which housed the first and second Jewish Temples, is undisputed by orthodox Jews, the propriety of visiting very much is, with the issue of how to approach the sanctity of the site a matter of fierce debate between ultra-Orthodox and religious-Zionist Jews.

Open gallery view Jewish pilgrims visiting Temple Mount. Credit: Emil Salman

Many rabbis and almost all ultra-Orthodox ones, prohibit their followers from ascending the Mount due to concerns over ritual purity. Meanwhile, a growing number of modern Orthodox rabbis encourage pilgrimages so long as they are led by a guide who knows which parts of the site are permitted.

Prayer on the Temple Mount has long been a contentious issue, with conflicts over the site repeatedly sparking violent clashes between Israelis and Palestinians, but a growing number of Israeli Jews now appear to support public worship at what many see as the most volatile religious flash point in Jerusalem – and in the entire Middle East.

Since 2019, the Israeli police have grown increasingly tolerant of Jewish prayer, which, while technically legal, has long been barred due to law enforcement officials’ concern that allowing such religious expression could lead to violence.

Half of Jewish Israelis support such prayer, according to a report released this summer by the Israel Democracy Institute.