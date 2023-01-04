Israel's AG Tells High Court She Opposes Appointment of Arye Dery as Minister

Israel's Attorney General on Wednesday informed the High Court that she opposes appointing Arye Dery as minister due to his convictions of tax evasions.

The attorney general's decision comes after it was reported that she would find it difficult to defend some of the new government's proposed bills and cabinet decisions.

Baharav-Miara responded to court petitions challenging what has been dubbed the Dery law, which would allow Netanyahu's ally Arye Dery to be appointed as a government minister despite his criminal record, on Tuesday.

In his response to the petitions, Prime Minister Netanyahu claimed "there is no way to bring about governmental stability without his appointment," calling Dery "an anchor of experience, wisdom and responsibility."

On Thursday, an expanded panel of 11 judges will hear the petitions against Dery's appointment, which claim the likelihood of the appointment as interior and health minister is unlikely due to his repeated criminal convictions last year and the suspended prison sentence he was sentenced to in a plea agreement. The petitions also claim that the amendment to the Basic Law on the Government, intended to qualify the appointment, is unconstitutional.

In response, Shas wrote that "using the grounds of reasonability for the purpose of denying the appointment is the same as denying the discretion of the prime minister, annulling the Knesset members' decision as well as the voter's will."

Last month it was reported that Baharav-Miara would have difficulty defending some of the nascent government's bills and decisions in the High Court, and would allow the government to turn to private attorneys to represent it in court.

A refusal to defend amendments to laws, cabinet decisions or appointments may exacerbate confrontations between the Attorney General’s Office and the government. Some designated cabinet members are already threatening to depose the attorney general.

The new government also plans to take aim at the position of AG itself by splitting the position into two separate roles: Baharav-Miara would continue to serve as legal adviser to the government, but the attorney general’s role as chief prosecutor would be reassigned to a newly created position reporting to the state prosecutor. This comes in the context of broader judicial reforms in the pipelines.

Flouting protocol, Netanyahu did not invite the attorney general to his government’s first cabinet meeting, held after Thursday’s swearing-in ceremony. Justice Ministry officials have interpreted the move as an intentional sub, but in a statement the prime minister’s Likud party said the meeting was ceremonial and attended only by cabinet members.