Israeli Border Police Officer, Four Cops Suspended From Duty After Forgetting Policewoman in Palestinian Town

The Border Police officer was filmed walking through the town of al-Ram alone after she was left behind during an arrest operation on Tuesday

Josh Breiner
Josh Breiner
Israeli border police in November.
Israeli border police in November.Credit: AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed
An Israeli Border Police officer and four other policemen were suspended from active duties after they left behind a policewoman in the Palestinian town of al-Ram near Ramallah on Wednesday.

Pictures and video of the policewoman alone in the town were posted to social media.

Preliminary results of an inquiry have revealed that the incident took place on Tuesday as part of an arrest operation in the town. At the end of the operation the force left the town – but the policewoman was left behind. She walked through the town alone until she reached an IDF force.

Footage of Israeli policewoman on her own in the Palestinian town of al-Ram in the West Bank

As a result of the incident, the commander of the Border Police, Maj. Gen. Amir Cohen, conducted an inquiry and then decided to suspend the police officers involved and to stop operations and training for the Border Police force in order to study the incident.

Click the alert icon to follow topics:

