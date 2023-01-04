Homophobic Israeli Party Squabbles Over Appointment of Gay Knesset Speaker

Members of Israel's far-right Noam party expressed anger over Chairman Avi Maoz's backing of the appointment of Amir Ohana, an openly gay lawmaker, as Knesset speaker last week.

“It is true that we made a mistake when we failed to see that the appointment would include a ceremony filled with such offensive and painful LGBTQ propaganda,” Noam faction director Elkana Babad wrote in a WhatsApp group of Noam activists.

Babad explained that rabbis whom the party consulted had backed Ohana's appointment because they believed that "today's situation is so grave that it justifies putting up with and participating in 'chilul hashem' [desecrating the name of God]," Babad wrote.

Ohana was elected Knesset speaker last Thursday. In a speech to the full Knesset Ohana referred to his family, saying "With me are Alon, my anchor for almost 18 years, and our beloved children Ela and David. This Knesset, under the leadership of this speaker, won’t hurt them or any other family, period. It does not matter who you are or where you come from."

Lawmakers Meir Porush and Moshe Gafni from United Torah Judaism were seen bending their heads during Ohana's swearing-in speech with Porush even asking Gafni, “What is this?” when Ohana spoke about his partner, according to two other MKs present in the hall.

"I understand that many are asking, so I'll say it here," Babad wrote in a message addressing Maoz's vote. "MK Maoz voted in favor of Ohana's appointment as Knesset speaker because we committed in the coalition agreement to vote for the appointments Likud would bring. There is certainly no desire or willingness here to support the advancement of agendas that contradict morals and the Torah.”

Open gallery view Noam chairman Avi Maoz at the new government's swearing-in ceremony in December. Credit: Emil Salman

According to Babad, the decision to support Ohana's appointment was made following consultation with the party's rabbis, led by Rabbi Zvi Tau, who is suspected of a string of sexual offenses. “If the intention is to ask the crucial question of why did we enter the coalition at all when the Knesset speaker is a man with such a problematic agenda, this is a very weighty question,” wrote Babad.

Babad's messages follow a series of furious texts from party activists angry at Ohana's election. "The election of Mr. Ohana to the position of Knesset speaker cannot help but arouse shame and disgust in those with Jewish sensibilities," wrote an activist named Mor, adding that it was a "complete display of stupidity and a desecration of God's name."

“Alongside the happiness over forming the government, we must note that for the first time since the state was founded there will be an LGBTQ representative in such a position of authority, and that two graves will be reserved for him and his partner in the Great Leaders of the Nation plot [the national cemetery on Mount Herzl]," another activist named Yitzhak wrote. "There's not much we can do about it, but it's sad."

The Noam party declined to comment on this report.