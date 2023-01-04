Ben-Gvir Visit to Temple Mount Shows Netanyahu No Longer Able to Impose Will on Ministers

The new minister of national security, Itamar Ben-Gvir, was determined to fulfill his election promise and go up on the Temple Mount when he entered office. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the heads of the security forces had no reason to be enthusiastic about it – not about the visitor, site nor the timing. Netanyahu had planned his first diplomatic trip, in his new term in office, to the United Arab Emirates – while the intelligence branches feared Ben-Gvir’s visit to the sensitive site in his new position would agitate the Palestinian arena.

‘Time to resist’: Top Israeli civil rights activist prepares for Bibi's ‘nightmare government' Subscribe 0:00 -- : -- 15 Skip 15 seconds backwards Play audio 15 Skip 15 seconds ahead 1 X Change playback rate from 1 to 1 Mute audio

All this was discussed in contacts Netanyahu held Monday evening with all those involved. In the meantime, on social networks politicians and journalists on the left attacked Ben-Gvir for not keeping his word. Ben-Gvir found himself locked in and continued to put pressure on Netanyahu. In the end, a solution was found: Ben-Gvir would tell the media he planned on visiting the Temple Mount in the next few weeks, and in the meantime, he would prepare to move up his visit, keeping a low profile, the very next day – on Tuesday morning. And that is what happened. Ben-Gvir went up on the Temple Mount under heavy security, but the Palestinians did not have time to prepare a riotous reception and the visit passed in relative quiet. All told, Ben-Gvir spent 13 minutes on the Temple Mount – without praying.

The Prime Minister’s Office made sure to make it clear to the press: Ben-Gvir is not the first minister from his ministry to visit the Temple Mount – Gilad Erdan did so before him. Netanyahu is committed to meticulously preserving the status quo on the Temple Mount, without any changes; and all the claims of a change in the situation are baseless. Before the recent election, Ben-Gvir spoke differently and promised to take action to change the status quo on the Mount, it was important to Netanyahu to make it clear to Ben-Gvir that the final decision belongs to the prime minister.

Nonetheless, Ben-Gvir’s visit to the Temple Mount reflects a change in the situation, at least in the balance of forces within the government coalition. There have been periods when Netanyahu was careful to impose greater discipline on his ministers and prevent such provocations. Now it seems he is no longer capable of dictating an across the board government policy that reflects his will. He is forced to accept his partners’ demands, including from someone who he even refused to be photographed with during the last election campaign. MK Avigdor Lieberman (Yisrael Beiteinu), a member of the opposition now, described the situation in characteristically harsh terms: Ben-Gvir simply doesn’t care what Netanyahu says. For now, it seems Netanyahu’s visit to the Emirates has been postponed – for “technical reasons.”

So it is reasonable to assume this won’t be the last time that the chairman of the Otzma Yehudit party, a disciple of Rabbi Meir Kahane, will challenge the government from the right. The Temple Mount affair may be almost finished, if the Palestinians don’t lose control. But Ben-Gvir is committed to an even bigger provocation – his election campaign promise to turn the screws on conditions for Palestinian security prisoners in Israeli prisons. If he tries to actually implement this, it is likely he will face a mass hunger strike, which could worsen the situation in the territories.

In spite of these fears, no immediate violent Palestinian response was recorded to Ben-Gvir’s visit. Sometimes, these things take time, until a much bigger conflagration. Many have compared today the present visit to that of then opposition leader, Ariel Sharon of Likud, on the Temple Mount in September 2000. The visit itself met with very little opposition, but the next day the violence broke out in the Friday prayer services of the Muslims on the Temple Mount. The Jerusalem police killed seven of the rioters – and in doing so gave the signal for the beginning of the Second intifada.

The fears this time center on two possible directions: Firing rockets from the Gaza Strip or “lone wolf” terrorist attacks in the West Bank and inside of Israel proper. While the United States, European countries, Jordan, Egypt and other Arab countries criticized or expressed their worries in light of the visit, it seems Hamas is making do with just a relatively limp condemnation. It’s possible this response expresses a relatively wide range of considerations,. Every day, 17,000 workers from the Gaza Strip – with permits – work in Israel. It is possible it is convenient for Hamas to continue this way, while the group continues to set the West Bank on fire under the feet of Israel and the Palestinian Authority, without opening a new military confrontation against the IDF in Gaza.

If nonetheless, rockets are fired from the Gaza Strip this will be the first test of its kind for the new government, whose leaders attacked the previous government all the time, describing it as being weak against Hamas. Will the new government necessarily act any differently? For now, social media in the territories is erupting and promising revenge. The IDF is worried about a wave of lone wolf terror attacks, for which the trigger this time will be the visit to the Temple Mount.

Whose foot is that in your mouth?

Less than a week after the sixth Netanyahu government was sworn in, things seem to be happening at a dizzying pace. These are not just the controversial new decisions reported every day; the legal battles have already begun, in their full intensity. The dispute over the appointment of Arye Dery as a cabinet minister, in spite of his previous criminal convictions, reached the gates of the High Court of Justice immediately. The conflict between the government and State Prosecutor’s Office and Supreme Court was opened even before the news anchors managed to learn by heart who all of the new ministers are.

And at the same time as Ben-Gvir’s provocation, new Foreign Minister Eli Cohen has managed to draw attention to himself. The appointment of Cohen to the senior post, in a rotation with Yisrael Katz, was considered a huge surprise – and was attributed mostly to his close relations with and loyalty to the Netanyahu family. But in his first speech on entering office, the new minister already managed to throw a bomb: Israel needs to speak out less in public about the war in Ukraine, said Cohen.

Open gallery view Foreign Minister Eli Cohen following a Likud party meeting in the Knesset, last week. Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg

He rushed to begin his term with separate phone calls to the U.S. secretary of state and the Russian foreign minister. He immediately drew criticism from an unexpected source, someone who, once upon a time was commonly described as one of Israel’s best friends in Congress, the veteran Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, who called Cohen’s comments “unnerving.” Putin’s regime is carrying out war crimes, and keeping mum about them is not a good idea, he said.

Did Cohen reach this surprising understanding all on his own? If so, his words express a lack of experience and judgment even deeper than what could have been expected in advance. If not, the explanation may be even more worrying: Cohen is expressing Netanyahu’s views, who in the past never hid his affection and closeness to the Russian president.

If the prime minister asked to indirectly send a signal here about a change in Israeli policy, then it seems he took a wrong turn. The response to it from Washington could very well be a lot more severe than the reaction to Ben-Gvir’s reckless and irresponsible visit to the Temple Mount.