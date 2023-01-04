Analysis |
Ben-Gvir's Temple Mount Visit Was Irresponsible. But He's Planning a Bigger Provocation
While not unique, far-right Ben-Gvir's provocative visit reflects a change in the balance of forces within Netanyahu's coalition
The new minister of national security, Itamar Ben-Gvir, was determined to fulfill his election promise and go up on the Temple Mount when he entered office. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the heads of the security forces had no reason to be enthusiastic about it – not about the visitor, site nor the timing.
