The God-fearing Christian Influencers Taking Over Israel Advocacy

It’s 5 A.M. at Kibbutz Ein Gev, on the shores of the Sea of Galilee, and the sunrise is casting a golden glaze on the water. A group of seven Christians have boarded a boat, to sail the path that Jesus walked. The group embraces, praying for love, peace and joy.

Although hundreds of such Christian tours embark every day, this one is different – its attendees are social media influencers. This group has serious social currency, with a total combined following of 10 million people.

This trip was the initiative of the Australian actor and devout Christian Nate Buzolic, who is perhaps best known as the heartthrob Kol Mikaelson on the Vampire Diaries and its spin-offs. While walking the streets of Tel Aviv, the 39-year-old Buzolic is gawked at by teenage girls – the brave ones approach him for a selfie.

He takes his tour groups to Israel’s most meaningful locations for the Christian faith – the Path of the Patriarchs from Hebron to Jerusalem, the Elah Valley where David fought Goliath, and the Jordan River, where Jesus was said to be baptized. Buzolic’s mission is to show Israel and Judaism’s "true face" to his fellow Christians, which also presents lucrative opportunities for the ever-thirsty Israeli tourism industry.

The trip left a lasting impression on the influencers, which in turn created millions of impressions on their followers as they shot multiple videos for months of content. Using Israel as historic context for their messages, the influencers share religious lessons about faith and other values.

Bobby Chandler, the founder and pastor of North Carolina's Authentic Church, shared the tour with his over 150,000 Instagram followers. In one video, he preaches against the picturesque background of the Sea of Galilee; in another, he shares the story of Jonah and the whale while walking the streets of Old Jaffa.

His followers are enthralled, leaving comments like “I cannot wait to visit here one day,” and “I am so excited to watch your journey!”

Victor Vela, an ex-con Christian rapper who found God during his rehabilitation, was profoundly moved by the ritual of a Shabbat meal. He told his 46,000 followers that strangers welcomed him into their home to share in the ancient Jewish tradition of Shabbat.

Some share ancient and modern history, all with a divine message.

Christian content creator Dan Bergman uploaded videos capturing their visit to Yad Vashem, sharing snippets of Holocaust education with his 267,900 TikTok followers, and self-described "digital missionary" Craig Brown with a 114,000-strong Instagram following shared a video from the ruins of an ancient synagogue about faith in Jesus.

A new calling

Unlike most famous actors who upload pictures of their opulent lifestyles, Buzolic’s content, which he shares with his 3 million Instagram followers, centers around faith and pro-Israel advocacy. But he hadn't always been a devout Christian.

He discovered his passion for acting at age 12, when he started working at a Blockbuster video rental store to support his single mother. After spending his teen years acting in local theater productions and commercials, Buzolic set his sights on Hollywood.

After several hard years of auditioning and acting, Buzolic landed several high profile gigs. Yet he didn’t feel fulfilled as he had expected. This lack of meaning was compounded after he discovered that his long term girlfriend was repeatedly unfaithful. After ending his relationship and desperate to find meaning in 2016, Buzolic took off to Iraq, volunteering with Yazidi refugees displaced by the Islamic State.

Focused on connecting with the children in the refugee camps, Buzolic did not expect to find religion. “In Iraq, God says to me in the whispers of a dusty field, 'if you're that willing to give up your life, give it up to me, what’s the difference?’” he says.

“At that point, I was a successful actor, working on a TV show. I had everything, according to the world, but I felt like I had nothing at all. If I didn’t care about being successful, falling in love, or being happy and loved by the world, what was the difference between giving up my life at all, or giving myself to God and saying ‘this life now belongs to you, do whatever you want with it?'”

Buzolic returned to the United States empowered and charged with a sense of new purpose. He has read the Bible cover to cover at least five times, and different Christian texts such as the Gospels and the Prophets “countless times,” he says. He wanted to visit Israel after hearing a reading of a Bible story in a church. He booked a ticket one month later, with no plans or structure.

“As soon as I got [to Israel], doors just opened. I visited the Knesset, had a tour organized in a short amount of time. So many random things just opened up,” Buzolic says.

It also challenged his impression of Jewish people and Israelis, which formed during his childhood in Western Sydney, home to one of Australia’s largest immigrant communities with a large Muslim population. Growing up, he did not encounter Jewish people.

“Jewish people were so warm, welcoming and so willing to share their stories and stories of the Bible. Even though I was Christian, there was no conflict or adversity,” Buzolic says.

“It took me aback because until now, all I heard was that they [Jews] are the bad guys, they’re oppressive, Israel’s an apartheid state, the Palestinian people are being ethnically cleansed – and I didn’t really see that. I didn’t see it in the Jewish people’s hearts and minds. It really challenged me as to what the world was saying [about them].”

He views some of the realities of today’s modern world, such as the Palestinian problem and finding happiness in our capitalistic world, as the reenactment of some of the Bible’s best known stories.

“The Palestinian story goes back to the Torah, the very first murder in the Torah – Cain and Abel.” Buzolic explains that Abel had a unique relationship with God, and that instead of learning from his brother, Cain succumbed to jealousy.

“When the world wants to get rid of the idea of God, they get rid of the people closest to God – the ones with the unique relationship. The Palestinian people are Muslim, and have a different God and belief. The Jewish story is so deeply rooted to this land, it often feels like there’s a jealousy that exists between them," he says.

“The conflict gets complicated because there’s a real reality of the individuals on the ground – people have died on both sides. But … as a Christian, the reality is that this land belongs to the Jewish people. God’s people are unique and special, and we have a conflict of religions coming together.”

Yet unlike Christians that seek to proselytize Jewish people, or see their role as bringing Jews to Israel for the Rapture, Buzolic views Jews as an irreplaceable part of the Christian story – in need of support and protection from followers of Christ.

“If I’m searching for the God of creation, where would I look if it weren’t for the Jewish people? If the Torah wasn’t kept and preserved, where would I find his words?” Buzolic says. “But God has made sure His people will hold the documents of God’s relationship with a broken humanity. So when people like me outside of Judaism say ‘I need to find the truth, I’m not looking for a universal God, I’m looking for the only God that claimed to create the world from the beginning,’ I find the Jewish people.”

In 2019, Buzolic began leading trips of Christians to Israel, with a more nuanced focus – highlighting the importance of Judaism and the Jewish people’s role in Christianity. “One of my most important tasks moving forward is educating Christians on the importance and significance of Israel and its people who God not only chose by promise would dwell in this very specific land,” he says.

'We need to reach them with the truth about Israel'

In bringing Christian influencers to Israel, Buzolic was assisted by a U.S.-based Israel advocacy nonprofit. That organization is headed by the Jewish co-founder of Christians United for Israel, or CUFI, David Brog, whose dream was to channel and mobilize Christian support for Israel into a “powerful political force.” Nowadays, Brog heads Maccabee Task Force, a nonprofit organization that aims to fight antisemitism and anti-Israel sentiment on college campuses, founded by the late Sheldon Adelson and his wife Miriam.

Brog realized the role of social media influencers in the fight against antisemitism and anti-Israel sentiment. Two years ago, he established a department for a media project to bring influencers with millions of followers to Israel.

“We used to be able to focus on members of Congress and top media figures. Now we need to be looking at a far larger and constantly changing group of opinion leaders, including social media influencers,” Brog says.

Brog is particularly focused on personalities who are influential on the progressive left. “Progressives dominate campus politics and Democratic politics. They increasingly believe an ugly anti-Israel narrative because no one in their circles ever challenges it. These are the people we most urgently need to reach with the truth about Israel.”

In 2022, the team brought 32 influencers to Israel, with their 3,000 posts and stories leaving half a billion impressions and views on their tens of millions of collective followers.

“Nate and his friends reached a critical demographic – young evangelicals. We need to make sure they learn the truth about Israel from trusted sources, and these sources are often not their parents or their pastors. For many, the people they follow on social media play a leading role in setting their tone and priorities,” Brog says.

For Buzolic, he sees his role in online advocacy for Israel as obvious. Rising antisemitism spurs him to continue advocating for Jewish people in Christian spaces, as well as fighting for Israel’s legitimacy online

“Bringing people into the land for a face-to-face experience with these people is imperative to mobilizing the Christian community to wake up and see the clear persecution that the Jewish people have always been under,” he says. “Being an advocate for Israel online brings much needed support for a small people group who are fighting the good fight."