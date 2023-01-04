Haaretz - back to home page
LOG INSUBSCRIBE NOWSubscribe now

The God-fearing Christian Influencers Taking Over Israel Advocacy

Australian actor and born-again Christian Nate Buzolic is bringing the next generation of Israel advocates to the Holy Land: Christian influencers. Find their hasbara on Instagram

Send in e-mailSend in e-mail
Send in e-mailSend in e-mail
Gabrielle Briner
Gabrielle Briner
Gabrielle Briner
Gabrielle Briner

It’s 5 A.M. at Kibbutz Ein Gev, on the shores of the Sea of Galilee, and the sunrise is casting a golden glaze on the water. A group of seven Christians have boarded a boat, to sail the path that Jesus walked. The group embraces, praying for love, peace and joy.

Comments