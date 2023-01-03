UAE to Request UN Security Council Convene to Discuss Temple Mount Status Quo

The United Arab Emirates – a member of the United Nations Security Council – is expected to call for an emergency meeting of the council in order to discuss the violation of the status quo on the Temple Mount, following Israeli minister Itamar Ben-Gvir's visit to the holy site on Tuesday.

The Palestinian Authority and Jordan have requested that the UAE make this move; Japan, the current president of the council, will need to decide whether to accede to the request.

At the same time, the Palestinian delegation to the United Nations is intending to hold consultations on Wednesday on the issue with Arab and Muslim states. Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas noted on Tuesday that these processes are being conducted in coordination with Jordan and various Arab states, and emphasized that the process is of international importance in order to "stop the dangerous Israeli escalation against sites holy to Islam and Christianity."

Ben-Gvir ascended the Temple Mount – the holiest site in the Jewish religion and among the holiest in Islam – for the first time on Tuesday since Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's election victory. The prime minister, police, Shin Bet security service and National Security Council expressed no opposition to his visit.

Ben-Gvir stated both during and after the election that he wanted to bring about changes to the longstanding religious status quo on the Temple Mount to allow Jews to pray there, an action currently forbidden by the status quo. On the eve of the election, he stated that he would demand that Netanyahu introduce "equal rights for Jews" on the mountain.

Amid threats from Hamas that such a visit "would lead to an explosion," the firebrand lawmaker had reportedly agreed with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to delay the visit to the compound.

A source from Netanyahu's office, however, said that the prime minister is "strictly committed to maintaining the status quo on the Temple Mount. We will not bow to the dictates of Hamas."

The source added, "In the context of the status quo, ministers have gone up several times to the Temple Mount in recent years, including the past Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan, hence the claim that this constitutes a change in the status quo is baseless."