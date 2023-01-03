Shas Received Funding to Support People Who Abandoned Religion in Coalition Deal

Israeli religious party Shas has secured 10 million shekels ($2.8 million) for young people who have left the Haredi community in a coalition deal to join the government. The funds will go either to the Social Services Ministry or the Education Ministry.

The coalition deal notes that this budget is meant “to provide tools for young men who have left Haredi communities and are not in any educational framework, but who wish to maintain ties with their community and family.” It’s not clear which nonprofit organizations will benefit from this budget, or whether people in this category who have no ties to their family or community will also get assistance.

The two organizations currently working in this area, Hillel and Yotz’im Leshinuy, are already receiving state funds. Hillel receives 3 million shekels from the Social Services Ministry for housing for people leaving Haredi communities, plus 2 million shekels for community centers.

A Shas official admitted in conversation with Haaretz that this clause was introduced in order to “counter Hillel,” as he put it. “The current criteria transfer the budget for taking care of these people to nonprofit groups such as Hillel,” said the official.

“These are large amounts. We said that with all due respect, we are the ones supposed to provide homes for people without one. Our idea was to reconnect them with their parents. We want to enable these people to return home, to create a mechanism that will look after them during this process. We don’t yet have a specific mechanism in place and we’re open to suggestions.”

One of the organizations already working towards this goal is “Yehuda’s Courtyard,” headed by Yehuda Cohen, the son of Yitzhak Cohen, until recently a Knesset member and deputy minister for Shas.

In an interview in Makor Rishon in December, Cohen explained that the purpose of his organization, which operates in Jerusalem among people who have left the Haredi fold, is that “as many people as possible rehabilitate their lives, renew their connection with their parents, while talking and living Judaism.”

Cohen says that he holds evenings attended by Haredi parents who haven’t spoken with their children for years. For some of them, the meetings change their approach dramatically, bringing the two sides together again.

Despite the statement of the Shas official, Hillel actually welcomes the new initiative. “The Shas initiative is a welcome one, taking responsibility for assisting the sons and daughters of Haredi society everywhere and unconditionally,” said Yair Hass, Hillel’s director.

“According to our figures, Sephardi Haredi families retain ties with their children more than Ashkenazi families do. Helping young people who have left, supporting them and accepting them unconditionally, are important steps which everyone in our society can identify with and participate in.” he said.

The “Yotz’im Leshinuy” organization also welcomed the new initiative, but wondered why assistance is only going to people wishing to maintain ties with their families. “We welcome Shas’ recognition of the importance of integrating these people into society and the workforce, along with retaining their ties with their families, recognizing that these people can contribute a lot to Israeli society,” they said.

“We welcome the new government’s decision to continue supporting people who leave Haredi communities. We believe that each one of them deserves assistance and optimal integration regardless of their religiosity. We don’t understand why the state will only assist people who are interested in maintaining ties with the Haredi community, as if people who chose to leave it and are uninterested in maintaining their ties don’t need help.”

“There has recently been a positive shift in attitudes towards people leaving the ultra-Orthodox world among Haredi communities,” says Neri Horowitz, a researcher of these communities. He says that this change came about partly due to statements made by the leader of Degel Hatorah, Rabbi Gershon Edelstein, as well as a letter written by filmmaker-turned-Haredi Uri Zohar before his death, and Haredi initiatives to support these people while they are in the army without family support.

“If this demand reflects a trend, this is a welcome move. If it’s just another way of funding traditional modes of operation and helping dropouts, there is nothing new there, especially if they attach ‘spiritual committees’ to these initiatives,” says Horowitz. “If the money goes to the Social Services Ministry for existing organizations, that’s good news. If it goes to the Education Ministry, I think it's a waste of money.”