New Israeli FM Holds Call With Russia’s Lavrov After Vowing to Lower Volume on Ukraine

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov called his newly sworn-in Israeli counterpart, Eli Cohen, to congratulate him on his new role on Tuesday. The foreign ministers discussed bilateral and regional issues, including Russia's role in Syria and the ongoing war in Ukraine.

During their conversation, Lavrov reiterated Russia's willingness to be involved in a peace process with the Palestinians. He also emphasized Moscow's "position in favor of normalizing the situation in Syria by political and diplomatic means while respecting its sovereignty and territorial integrity, and the need to eliminate the terrorist threat in that country," a statement from Russia's Foreign Ministry said.

The call comes a day after Cohen, at a handover ceremony with former Prime Minister Yair Lapid at the Foreign Ministry, refused to comment on the Ukrainian demand for defensive weapons from Israel. While he noted that "significant humanitarian assistance" to Ukraine will continue, he said that "on the Russia-Ukraine issue, we will do one thing for certain – speak less publicly."

That statement was condemned by top U.S. Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, who wrote on Twitter that "The idea that Israel should speak less about Russia’s criminal invasion of Ukraine is a bit unnerving." Graham is known as a strong supporter of Israel.

According to Israel's Foreign Ministry, during the phone call between ministers, Cohen referred extensively to the Jewish community in Russia and to former Soviet immigrants in Israel and their importance to relations between the countries. Newly-appointed Aliyah and Integration Minister Ofir Sofer declared on Sunday that Israel must take steps to limit non-Jewish immigration, as the vast majority of new immigrants from Russia and Ukraine are not Halakhically Jewish, he told the Kan public broadcaster.

In May, statements by Lavrov prompted outrage in Israel. The foreign minister had claimed that Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is Jewish does not negate his country's Nazi elements, claiming that Nazi Germany's leader Adolf Hitler also "had Jewish blood."

According to an interview with Italian media, Lavrov said: “So what if Zelenskyy is Jewish? The fact does not negate the Nazi elements in Ukraine. I believe that Hitler also had Jewish blood. It means absolutely nothing. The wise Jewish people said that the most ardent antisemites are usually Jews."

Then-Prime Minister Yair Lapid condemned the comments, calling them "unforgivable, outrageous and a historical mistake." The Russian ambassador was summoned over the incident.