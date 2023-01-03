Haaretz - back to home page
Rocket Launched From Gaza Toward Israel Fell Inside the Strip, Army Says

Amos Harel
A rocket fired from Gaza at Ashkelon, in August.
A rocket fired from Gaza at Ashkelon, in August.Credit: Ilan Assayag
A rocket fired from the Gaza at Israel on Tuesday evening fell within the Strip, the Israeli military said.

No rocket sirens sounded near Gaza border communities following the launch.

The rocket follow a contentious visit from far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir to the Temple Mount on Tuesday.

Hamas, the militant group that rules the Gaza Strip, had warned that if the lawmaker ascends the Temple Mount, it "would lead to an explosion."

But a statement from Ben-Gvir declared that "Our government will not submit to Hamas threats. The Temple Mount is the most important place for the people of Israel, and we maintain freedom of movement for Muslims and Christians, but Jews will also go up to the mount. Whoever makes threats will be met with an iron fist."

