Israeli Museum’s Next Chief Curator Secures Professional Freedom of Action and Expression

The new agreement follows a furor over the removal of a controversial work a year ago at the municipally owned museum in suburban Tel Aviv, but so far it is unknown whether the city would honor it

Naama Riba
Naama Riba
Naama Riba
Naama Riba

A year after "Jerusalem", a controversial piece of art by David Reeb that depicted ultra-Orthodox Jews at the Western Wall along with the caption “Jerusalem of Gold – Jerusalem of Shit”, was removed from Ramat Gan Museum of Israeli Art in suburban Tel Aviv, the museum's management has granted its next chief curator professional freedom of action and expression at upcoming exhibitions.

During the past year, and as a result of the furor over the removal of the controversial work, no exhibitions were held at the place.

A poster of the controversial work 'Jerusalem'.Credit: Courtesy of the artist

Recently, after much deliberation between representatives from the Museum's management, the Ramat Gan municipality (whose Deputy Mayor Roy Barzilai, chairs the museum’s management committee) and art organizations, a new agreement was reached that states that the contract with the museum’s next chief curator would guarantee professional freedom of action and expression, free of political interference.

The agreement also notes that the museum is to convene a permanent exhibition committee that will serve as a professional steering committee and whose powers will be similar to those of comparable committees at other museums.

While the new agreement was provided to Ramat Gan Mayor Carmel Shama-Hacohen, he has not yet commented on it. Neither the municipality’s spokeswoman nor the mayor responded when Haaretz asked whether the city would honor the agreement and whether Shama-Hacohen would give the museum complete freedom of action. It is also not clear how the museum would maintain autonomy without the mayor’s consent.

The agreement comes at a moment when the museum announces that three exhibitions will be opening on January 26, curated by Adiya Porat and Revital Silberman Green. The two worked as curators at the museum under chief curator Svetlana Reingold, who resigned after Reeb’s work was removed.

