Netanyahu Vows to 'Work Openly' Against Renewing Iran Deal

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday that he intends to publicly work against the renewal of a nuclear agreement between Iran and world powers.

The new prime minister emphasized at a cabinet meeting that he would fight the deal's renewal "not only in conversations with leaders behind closed doors, but also powerfully and openly in front of [the court of] international public opinion."

Netanyahu assessed at the meeting that "contrary to the widely held opinion that this dangerous nuclear agreement has been scrapped from the agenda, after the recent events in Iran, I think that [the deal's] renegotiation is still possible." He also said that his government will work "even harder" to fight Iran's presence in Syria and across the region as well.

Netanyahu has been a vociferous opponent of the nuclear deal between Iran and world powers since its inception. In 2015, before the deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, was signed by Iran, the United States, the United Kingdom, China, France, Russia and Germany as well as the European Union, Netanyahu gave a speech to the U.S. Congress warning against the agreement.

"If the deal now being negotiated is accepted by Iran, that deal will not prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons – it will all but guarantee that Iran will get those nuclear weapons – lots of them," he said at the time.

In 2018, then-President Donald Trump was encouraged by Netanyahu to withdraw the United States from the deal. Moshe Ya'alon, who was defense minister under Netanyahu when the deal was signed and was critical of it at the time, said at a 2021 Haaretz conference that “The agreement itself was a historic mistake, but withdrawing from it gave [Iran] an excuse to go ahead" with enriching uranium. Iran has recently announced that it has begun producing enriched uranium at 60 percent purity, a short, technical step away from weapons-grade levels of 90 percent.

Over the past year, subsequent Prime Ministers Naftali Bennett and Yair Lapid had preferred to work against the deal using quieter, diplomatic channels. But despite difficulties in negotiations and the ongoing civil protests in Iran, Israeli officials claim that U.S. leadership is still aiming to reach a nuclear deal with Iran and has the backing of the U.S. defense establishment.

The Israeli officials claim that the U.S. understands that it will be difficult for the Iranian regime to quell the recent protests in Iran without improving the economic situation and therefore the nuclear deal may be in the Iranian's interest.