SUBSCRIBE NOW

Netanyahu and IDF Chief Meet for First Time Since New Government Sworn In

Before Netanyahu's government took power, Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi relayed concerns over the transfer of military and police power to far-right politicians Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben-Gvir

Aviv Kochavi and Benjamin Netanyahu in 2019.Credit: Moti Milrod
Jonathan Lis

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met on Monday night with Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi in the first meeting between the two since Netanyahu's government took power last week.

Netanyahu also met with Mossad head David Barnea on Monday.

In their last meeting just before the change of governments, Kochavi expressed concern about the transfer of security powers to Religious Zionist chairman Bezalel Smotrich and Otzma Yehudit chairman Itamar Ben-Gvir.

In the talk, which Kochavi initiated, he expressed concern about allowing Smotrich to name the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) as well as the head of the Civil Administration, about giving Ben-Gvir personal authority over the Border Police and about a bill specifying that the chief military rabbi will be chosen by a committee including the state’s Sephardi chief rabbi, which will not be subordinate to the army's chief of staff on matters of religious law.

Kochavi told Netanyahu that the agreements devised with coalition partners would change the face of the IDF in dramatic ways, and requested that he discuss the proposals with the security establishment before any final decision is made.

Kochavi also warned against indulging Ben-Gvir's intention to grant immunity to Israel Defense Forces soldiers and the Israel Police from investigation or trial for their actions during operations.

