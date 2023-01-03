Haaretz - back to home page
Jerusalem Christian Cemetery on Mount Zion Vandalized

'Our hope is that the police and political system will take this incident seriously and do everything they can to protect the communities' says member of Protestant community after the desecration of the Mount Zion cemetery

Yael Freidson
Yael Freidson
A toppled cross at the Protestant cemetery at Mount Zion, in Jerusalem, today.
A toppled cross at the Protestant cemetery at Mount Zion, in Jerusalem, today.Credit: Oliver Hersey
Yael Freidson
Yael Freidson

The Protestant Christian cemetery on Mount Zion in Jerusalem was vandalized on Sunday. Two men broke into the area and desecrated more than 30 graves, said the Jerusalem University College (formerly the American Institute of Holy Land Studies) in a statement.

The two men were filmed by security cameras as they broke into the graveyard at about 3:20 P.M., and broke crosses, toppled headstones, destroyed iconography and threw debris over the cemetery walls. They threw parts of marble crosses at headstones and destroyed graves.

According to the police, a report of the incident was filed and an investigation was opened into the vandalism. Officers from the Old City's police department arrived at the scene and examined the damage.

The police are working with the Jerusalem University College “to restore peace and safety to those residing in the Mount Zion community,” said the college.

The cemetery was established in 1848 and is maintained by the local Lutheran and Anglican communities. Among the graves vandalized were three of British police officers from the British Mandate period and others of the Protestant community, including Bishop Samuel Gobat, the second Protestant bishop of Jerusalem – who purchased the land for the cemetery – and died in 1879.

The cemetery has been vandalized a number of times in the past, and in recent years Christian clergy in the area have suffered from abuse on the part of religious and Haredi Jews. Recently, two Givati infantry brigade soldiers were questioned on suspicions they spit at a procession of Armenian priests in the Old City of Jerusalem.

“We are worried,” said a member of the Protestant community who asked not to be identified by name. “This comes after priests were spat at. There was a case of an attack in the Old City; as a community we are very worried. Our feeling is that they are trying to minimize these incidents, and it does not receive political attention,” he said.

“These things are heating up. Every few years, they desecrate the cemetery. Our hope is that the police and political system will take this incident seriously and do everything they can to protect the communities, with their religious heritage in the city. We want to be optimistic that the authorities will provide us with support,” he added.

Tag Meir, an Israeli organization that fights acts of Jewish religious violence, condemned the attack, which it said "joins many 'price tag' and hate crimes carried out over the years at Dormition Abbey, the Dajani family cemetery and at the seminary connected to the Orthodox church."

The NGO added, "The Israel Police have established a station at the site, which has not succeeded in avoiding the recurrence of these crimes."

