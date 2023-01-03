Israeli public broadcaster Kan has suspended Amal Oraby from appearing on television, after the Arab attorney and journalist tweeted that MK Itamar Ben-Gvir, the leader of the far-right Otzma Yehudit party, is a neo-Nazi.

According to a disciplinary judgement by the channel's internal ethics committee from late last month, Oraby – an attorney, urban planner and political activist who frequently contributes to Guy Zohar’s current affairs program “The Other Side” – violated the broadcaster’s code of ethics by tweeting from his personal account that the Kahanist politician was “the official spokesperson of the neo-Nazi fascist right in Israel.”

After being warned that this code applies to outside contributors as well, the judgement stated, Oraby subsequently tweeted “I love the Jews' excitement every time a member of the Israeli militia in the occupied territories beats a Jew.”

“The internal ethics committee unanimously decided that Oraby's use of the two terms related to the Holocaust is inappropriate and inconsistent with the corporation's code of ethics, as well as with the decision of the council's ethics committee,” the judgement stated.

It also noted that in its opinion a “proper public broadcasting body should act responsibly with the aim of reaching a correct balance between the obligation to report and the public's right to know, and to curb ranting and extremism in the public-media discourse.”

Open gallery view KAN offices in Jerusalem. Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg

The committee recommended that its decision be forwarded to the ethic committee's leadership for further consideration.

Oraby has been openly critical of the latest Netanyahu government, tweeting in December that “wow that all the coalition agreements have been revealed, it is time for Israeli Jews to stop being afraid of the word: apartheid.”

In response to the news of Oraby's suspension, Ben-Gvir tweeted "After public broadcaster Kan employed Rami Younes who called for a boycott of the State of Israel, they strike again, and this time: 'Broadcaster' Amal Oraby calls me a terrorist. When will you let BDS supporters be immediately expelled and let them broadcast in Gaza where they will enjoy freedom of expression..."

Shai Glick, head of the right-wing NGO B'tsalmo which filed the complaint, praised the decision on social media. "He should've been fired a long time ago. A person who compares Israeli citizens and IDF soldiers to Nazis must work at the public broadcasting corporation," he added.

Kan has not responded to Haaretz's questions on the subject.