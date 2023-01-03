Israeli Soldier Dies in Gunfire Incident on Army Base Near Jerusalem

An Israeli soldier died in a gunfire incident on an army base near Jerusalem on Monday night, the military spokesperson said.

The initial suspicion is that the soldier was killed by a stray bullet from a member of his unit in the Military Police Corp.

Despite efforts to resuscitate the solider, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The IDF Spokesperson said the circumstances of the incident are under investigation and that his family has been notified.

The soldier belonged to the same company as Noa Lazar, the 18-year-old soldier who was shot dead at a checkpoint near the Shoafat refugee camp in East Jerusalem in October.

This is a developing story. More details to come.