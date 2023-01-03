Israeli News Site Removes ‘Antisemitic’ From Its Reference to Arab Rapper, After Warning

The Hebrew website of the Arutz Sheva media outlet has scrapped commentary referring to Arab rapper Tamer Nafar as an antisemite in an article about the singer that initially appeared on the site in June. The deletion of the word “antisemitic” followed a letter to Arutz Sheva from Nafar's lawyer demanding the change as well as an apology.

The article in question, by Yehonatan Gottlieb, featured a subhead line reading: “Following public protest by Otzma Yehudit activists, performance in Acre by Palestinian antisemitic rapper Tamer Nafar is canceled.” The first paragraph of the article stated that the rapper “is known for his antisemitic and anti-Israeli messaging.”

Nafar had been due to appear last summer in the northern city of Acre, which has a mixed Arab and Jewish population, at a festival organized by the Acre municipality for the Arab community.

The article cited a quote from Itamar Ben-Gvir, who in 2021 was lobbying the Welfare Ministry to halt its public service campaign in support of Arab victims of sexual violence which featured Nafar.

Following public pressure, the welfare minister at the time, Yesh Atid's Meir Cohen, halted the campaign (as did Social Equality Minister Meirav Cohen in connection with a similar campaign featuring Nafar sponsored by the Authority for the Advancement of the Status of Women).

Nafar’s lawyer, Michael Sfard, sent the demand letter to Arutz Sheva in November stating that the description of his client as antisemitic is “unfounded, libelous, [and] hurtful and has inflicted major emotional anguish and huge damage upon my client.” Sfard added that the allegation that Nafar was antisemitic “is particularly painful and hurtful to the reputation of someone like my client, who has been fighting against racism and has been speaking out against discrimination of all kinds.”

Ben-Gvir based his accusation of Nafar as antisemitic on a video clip from a 2019 performance by Nafar in North Carolina in which he said: “I cannot be antisemitic alone.”

The remark was condemned by a professor at the university, but Nafar complained at the time that the clip was taken out of its critical and ironic context and his criticism of the labeling of human rights activists who support Arabs in Israel as antisemitic.

After receiving Sfard’s demand letter, Arutz Sheva removed the description of Nafar as antisemitic in the subheadline and in the article’s opening paragraph but left in the quote from Ben-Gvir calling Nafar antisemitic. The website also added quotes from the letter from Sfard to the text of the article, which remains on Arutz Sheva’s Hebrew-language site, stating that his client is not antisemitic.

For his part, Arutz Sheva’s CEO and editor-in-chief, Uzi Baruch, told Haaretz that the website has no intention of issuing a clarification or apology, as Sfard had also demanded. “We were pleased that [Nafar] made it clear to his lawyer that he does not consider himself antisemitic and therefore, going beyond the letter of the law and out of goodwill, we removed the word ‘antisemitic.'"

Baruch then cited a passage from the Talmud stating that the status of those who express remorse is even higher than that of the righteous.

In an interview last year in Haaretz, Nafar said that he has never made racist comments about anyone.

“There are facts, and they exist. I’ve never made racist remarks against anyone. And that’s what irks me – I bring up facts, I describe reality, and yes, it is difficult, but this is reality and some Israelis have a tendency to disregard it. I am an artist and a rapper. In the rap world, there are a few things that you need to be equipped with: You have to be sharp, you have to be based on the truth, and you have to use a punch line: to make strident statements that really sink in, that sometimes arouse discomfort. But that is the art of rap – it’s like a punch in the face. And that is something that no one can take away from me. No one.”

Last month, police attempted to interrupt Nafar’s performance at a Christmas market in the northern Israeli town of Kafr Yasif, on the claim that his songs were inciting against the State of Israel. “It’s not the first time that the police have tried to stop my show,” Nafar told Haaretz. “It is the first time that they’ve claimed that my songs were illegal.”

“I’m proud and thankful that the show’s [producers], the people of Kafr Yasif and the council head, not only didn’t permit the performance to be stopped but objected. Thanks to the attempt to silence me, I returned to the stage to sing an unplanned encore. I will continue to do what I know and love, which is my art, and to meet my audience anywhere that it is situated.”