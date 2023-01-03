Hezbollah's Nasrallah Says New Israeli Government Can Lead to Regional War

Far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir's visit to the Temple Mount will "lead to an explosion in the entire region," said Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah on Tuesday.

In a speech in which he addressed concerns about his health, he said that "there is no need to panic" despite reports in Israel and the Gulf States saying that he had been placed on a ventilator.

"We are not afraid of a Netanyahu government – we understand it," he said, saying that what is novel about this particular Israeli government is that it is one of "corrupt people and insane extremists."

He added, "This is a sign that this is a government that will bring an end to the Zionist entity." This government "will take crazy steps, which will bring destruction upon [Israel]."

Regarding Ben-Gvir's visit to the Temple Mount on Tuesday, Nasrallah said that "attacking holy sites in Jerusalem is liable to cause a regional escalation." He continued, "I say to supporters and enablers of Israel: If you do not want another regional war in addition to the war in Ukraine and Russia, then stop Israel from taking stupid steps."

Ben-Gvir's ascent to the holy site – the holiest in the Jewish religion and among the holiest for Muslims – drew international criticism. His visit, the first since he took office last week, came after he made statements on wanting to change the longstanding religious status quo at the holy site to allow Jews to pray there. On the eve of the election he stated that he would demand that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu introduce "equal rights for Jews" on the mount.

Netanyahu had attacked the maritime border deal signed between the previous Israeli government and Lebanon, and Nasrallah said that "some were afraid that if Netanyahu is elected, he would overturn the deal. Now he has announced that he is obligated by it. We have nothing to fear about this."

He added that Hezbollah will not be changing its responses vis-à-vis "the rules of the game" between Israel and Lebanon, and that they must focus on events in Jerusalem and the occupied Palestinian territories – "That is where this crazy government could cause an escalation."

He continued, "What happened today at the al-Aqsa compound and the stance regarding the Palestinians of many Arab countries guarantee that they are turning toward a dangerous direction. If the al-Aqsa Mosque and the holy sites are harmed, it will not destroy the situation within Palestine alone, but in the entire region.

"We are telling every country in the world: If you do not want a war in the region, you must curb these insane extremists."