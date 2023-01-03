The police officer who shot and killed Eyad al-Hallaq, an autistic Palestinian man, has signed a contract to join the regular police force after completing his compulsory service. The officer, whose name may not be published, served as a fighter in his compulsory service and was recently appointed to the position of operations sergeant at a Border Police base in central Israel and signed up for six more months of service, as first reported by the Israel Hayom newspaper on Monday.

The policeman is charged with reckless homicide for shooting Hallaq in East Jerusalem and his trial is now underway in the Jerusalem District Court.

‘Time to resist’: Top Israeli civil rights activist prepares for Bibi's ‘nightmare government' Subscribe 0:00 -- : -- 15 Skip 15 seconds backwards Play audio 15 Skip 15 seconds ahead 1 X Change playback rate from 1 to 1 Mute audio

The indictment states that in May 2020, al-Hallaq, a 32-year-old resident of the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Wadi Joz, was shot dead on his way to the special needs school that he attended and worked at. The accused and his commander were near the Lion’s Gate when al-Hallaq appeared on his way to school wearing a black mask and gloves. Other police officers in the area suspected that al-Hallaq was a terrorist because he stopped several times and looked back as he was walking.

One of the officers, the indictment adds, communicated by radio that there was a terrorist in the vicinity and began to pursue al-Hallaq. The commander fired twice at al-Hallaq without hitting him. At this stage, the indictment says, the accused overtook the officer while al-Hallaq hid in a storage area for trash.

Also present in the area at the time were a street cleaner, an employee of the Waqf (the Muslim religious trust in charge of the Temple Mount on behalf of Jordan), and a counselor at al-Hallaq’s school who had been on her way to accompany him to school.

When the officer entered the area, alongside his commander, he shot at al-Hallaq, hitting him in the abdomen, according to the charges.

After the shots were fired, two other policemen entered the garbage room, and one of the officers asked him in Arabic where his gun was. Eyad, who was already injured from the first shot, lifted himself up, pointed to his teacher and mumbled something. The policeman turned to the woman and repeated the question in Arabic. She turned to al-Hallaq and asked him, “Where is the gun?” at which point the accused fired one more shot, killing al-Hallaq.

On Sunday, the commander of the Border Police officer on trial testified in court. The commander said that he and other police officers began to chase him near Lions Gate in the Old City because he looked like a terrorist. The commander says he initially thought al-Hallaq was a terrorist was because he stopped walking to look around several times. He said he then fired in the air during the chase. But when al-Hallaq entered a garbage room, and the commander stood opposite him with his gun drawn, he did not fire. When he was asked why he didn’t fire, he responded that he decided that al-Hallaq posed no risk to him. At this point, one of his subordinates fired at al-Hallaq, although the commander had told him to cease fire.

All charges have been dropped against the commander.

Open gallery view Protestors outside a Jerusalem court in February 2022 for the first hearing against the police officer who shot and killed Eyad al-Hallaq. Credit: Emil Salman

In November, police commissioner Kobi Shabtai publicly backed the Border Police officer who shot al-Hallaq, and now Public Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir did so too. In remarks made at a Border Police ceremony, the police chief said that he and current Border Police commander Amir Cohen back the officer and stand by him. “I regret the incident and extend condolences to Eyad's family,” Shabtai continued, “We trust the court to reach the truth, and at the same time it is important for me to say that we are the ones who sent the officer on his mission, and it is our responsibility to stand by him even under these circumstances.”

The police chief said that soldiers who act wrongfully “out of malice,” will “answer for their actions,” and that the Israel Police will “accept no deviation from the organization's values and norms,” but that “fighters who acted and erred based on the information available to them at the moment will receive the backing they deserve from us.”