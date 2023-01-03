Chorus of Int'l Condemnations Streams in Following Ben-Gvir's Temple Mount Visit

A string of international condemnations quickly followed far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir's visit to the Temple Mount/Al-Aqsa compound on Tuesday morning which marked his first visit to the contested Jerusalem holy site since he assumed office last week.

Ben-Gvir's visit came after statements he made on wanting to change the longstanding religious status quo on the Temple Mount to allow Jews to pray there. On the eve of the election, he stated that he would demand that Netanyahu introduce "equal rights for Jews" on the mountain.

He made his request to ascent the mount on Monday leading to threats from Hamas that this would lead to an explosion. According to the Israeli police, the visit was conducted in coordination with the Israeli political echelons.

U.S. Ambassador to Israel, Tom Nides, told Israeli news site Walla immediately after the visit that any threat to the status quo is "unacceptable."

Jordan, which is the custodian of the holy site, condemned the visit in the "severest" terms, saying that Ben-Gvir's "storming" of the compound not only violates the status quo at the site, but also requires "international intervention."

The Egyptian Foreign Ministry, meanwhile, described Ben-Gvir's visit as a "break-in" under the auspices of Israeli forces.

Spokesperson to Mahmoud Abbas, Nabill Abu Rudeineh, called the visit "a provocative step against the Palestinian people." He called on the American administration to take responsibility and force Israel to stop the escalation and aggression at the Al-Aqsa Mosque before it is too late.

According to Rudeineh, "the Al-Aqsa invasions turned from being settler break-ins to Israeli government invasions.

Hamas spokesman Hazem Qasem said the "crime of the fascist Zionist Ben-Gvir in breaking into Al-Aqsa Mosque is a continuation of the Zionist occupation's aggression against our sanctity and our Arab identity."

"The Palestinian people will continue to defend the sanctity of Al-Aqsa and to fight to cleanse it from the impurities of the occupation, and this battle will not stop until the final victory of our nation in expelling the occupier from all our lands," he added.

But it wasn't just the Arab world that was up in arms. The French Embassy in Israel issued a statement warning against "any action aimed at questioning the status quo of the holy sites."